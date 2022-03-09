During North Dakota’s suit on suspended oil and gas lease sales, the Bureau of Land Management told a judge that the Biden administration intended to restart the state’s oil and gas lease sales at the beginning of this year.
However, those comments from the BLM came before court rulings further complicated the situation. Among these rulings is one that tossed 2021’s only federal oil and gas lease sale, in the Gulf of Mexico. There was also another that nixed the Biden administration’s higher estimates for the social cost of greenhouse gasses.
President Donald Trump had set that figure at $7 or less per ton, but Biden restored it to the $51 per ton that the Obama administration had been using. The calculations are a required part of the environmental study for federal leases, and gives the Biden administration a de factor excuse for continuing its moratorium on new federal oil and gas leases.
The situation could revive North Dakota’s federal leasing lawsuit, however, which sought to impose a deadline by which a lease sale would be held. Judge Daniel Traynor had told North Dakota its suit had been filed too soon, and in the wrong venue.
The proper venue, Traynor said, was the Louisiana court that issued the national injunction against Biden’s moratorium on new oil and gas lease sales. Biden had ordered the moratorium in the beginning days of his presidency, as part of campaign promises that suggested it was time to end new federal oil and gas leases.
Traynor said at the time the case could be revived if conditions warranted it, and North Dakota filed a motion to revive the dispute last week, asking the court to set deadlines for next steps in the case.
North Dakota’s first sale of 2022 was to have had 29 parcels for sale in both North Dakota and Montana.
Oil prices are headed up, up and away
Early in the year, most analysts were saying $100 oil was not unlikely in 2022, but that prices would ease off thereafter to more reasonable territory between $60 to $70 per barrel.
What a difference an invasion makes. Estimates are now in the $150 dollar per barrel range, as increasingly severe sanctions are targeting Russia for its invasion of the Ukraine. Both America and the UK have announced Russian oil embargoes.
Enverus has released a report this week suggesting that $150 per barrel of oil is not unlikely in that event.
“Russia exports around 7 MMbbl/d of oil and oil products, making it one of the largest exporters in the world,” Enverus analyst Matthew Kellor said. “Last week, major oil and gas companies — including four super majors — announced plans to exit their Russian businesses. Traders also reportedly had difficulty in finding buyers for Russia’s benchmark Urals crude, despite significant discounts.”
Energy companies making moves
The sale of ConocoPhillips Indonesia assets has been completed with an effective date of Jan. 1 2021. The sale, after customary adjustments, netted around .8 billion.
The sale is part of a continued focus on low-cost supply opportunities, ConocoPhillips Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said.
Meanwhile a sale of Energy Transfer Canada, Alberta’s largest licensed gas processor, is underway. Energy Transfer will sell its 51 percent interest to a joint venture that includes Pembina Pipeline Corporation and global infrastructure funds managed by KKR for about $1.3 billion in U.S. dollars.
The sale is expected to close the third quarter of 2022 and should net Energy Transfer $270 million in U.S. currency, subject to customary closing adjustments.
Energy Transfer Canada assets include six natural gas processing plants with a combined operating capacity of 1,290 million cubic feet per day, as well as a network of 848 miles of natural gas gathering and transportation infrastructure in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.
Energy Transfer said in a media release that it will use the funds to further deleverage its balance sheet and redeploy capital in the United States.
Standing Rock gets day with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe met last week with U.S. Army officials and other leaders from across the tribal nation to talk about the Dakota Access pipeline.
The request to meet came from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. SRS Tribe Chairwoman Janet Alike said the day was long overdue and that the tribe planned to stress its many objections to the Dakota Access pipeline’s crossing, which is 90 feet under Lake Oahe.
“The Department of the Army is taking the time to give Tribes an opportunity to voice their concerns, finally, and really listen,” Alkire says. “It’s important to me that all the Great Plains Tribes are invited to be a part of this conversation. Together, in unity, we are strong, and it’s not just Standing Rock that will be affected if an oil spill occurs. A catastrophic oil spill could pollute much of the nation’s drinking water. There’s no telling how vast the toxin spread of such a spill could be, potentially affecting other surrounding tribes and millions of people downstream.”
Standing Rock earlier this year withdrew as a cooperating agency in the EIS that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is overseeing, citing a lack of transparency and said they felt their concerns were being ignored.
They had asked for an alternative EIS from Department of the Interior instead of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Bakken Energy adds big names to its team
The company that’s working on developing a hydrogen hub near Beulah is adding two executives to its team, Joseph A. Samluk Jur. And Dave Mondragon.
Samluk will focus on business development of hydrogen off-take into agricultural and transportation sectors while Mondragon will serve as strategic advisor in transportation.
Samluk has more than 30 years experience in senior executive and other leadership roles within Wall Street and Fortune 500 companies, while Mondragon is a 37-year veteran of the automotive industry. He helped make Ford a top-selling brand in Canada, growing revenue by $2 billion, and under his leadership Ford was the No. 1 selling brand in America as well for three straight years, delivering record profits here as well. Mondrogan is presently Vice President of Product Development at S&P global mobility, where he leads a specialized team of product engineers established to create and launch new products and services.
“Bakken Energy is excited to welcome these fine individuals to our team,” said Bakken Energy Founder and Chairman Steve Lebow. “The evolution for the uses for Hydrogen is very dynamic in many sectors of the economy, especially in the agricultural and transportation sectors. These professionals are the best in their fields at recognizing and capitalizing on growth opportunities.”
Lebow was a primary financier for companies that include Costco Wholesale, PetSmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Envestnet, Bill me Later (sold to PayPal) and ULTA Beauty.
CEO Mike Hopkins and co-founders Curt Launer and Shane Goettle, and Chief Investment Officer Martin Murrer lead Bakken Energy’s development plans.
Goettle is a life-long North Dakota businessman and attorney with more than 25 years of state and federal level experience. He is the former head of the North Dakota Department of Commerce and former chair of EmPower North Dakota, which develops comprehensive energy policy recommendations. Murrer has been an investment banker for more than 40 years on Wall Street and oversees the endowment at The Ohio State University, while Hopkins has successfully developed 54 power projects around the world, totaling more than twelve gigawatts. Launer was the No. 1 ranked natural gas industry analyst on Wall Street for 12 years and is in the Institutional Investor Magazine Hall of Fame.
DEQ adds petroleum-contaminated sites to brownfields
North Dakota’s Brownfields Program will now include petroleum-contaminated sites after the size of the state’s annual Brownfields State Response Grant was increased.
The annual grant, which comes from EPA, is used for environmental assessment and hazardous material cleanup on nonproductive property. It has been used often in North Dakota to remedy asbestos contamination in buildings, but it can be used to address any hazardous materials at any qualifying site.
Applications are open to units of government ranging from cities and counties to state entities. For details, visit online at deq.nd.gov/WM/Brownfields
Meetings & more
Comment period for air pollution control permit to construct Tesoro Great Plains Gathering & Processing in Billings County. Online at https://tinyurl.com/24pzv5n6.
API has released a poll showing 9 in 10 U.S. voters favor American energy production to reliance on foreign energy. It’s online at https://tinyurl.com/3ym66d22.