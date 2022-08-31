Quantcast
Fate of oil and gas leases continues to ping-pong through legal system and more things to know in energy this week

  Updated
  • Comments
Oil and gas leases continue to play legal ping-pong
Amy R. Sisk • Bismarck Tribune

Oil and gas leases continue to go back and forth in the legal system. The Fifth Circuit has issued a ruling that the nationwide injunction issued by a Louisiana federal judge against the moratorium was too vague.

No sooner did the Fifth Circuit lift the moratorium than that same Louisiana judge vacated his preliminary injunction to instead permanently enjoin the Biden administration from further pauses to oil and gas lease sales.

