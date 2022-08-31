Fate of oil and gas leases continues to ping-pong through legal system and more things to know in energy this week

Oil and gas leases continue to go back and forth in the legal system. The Fifth Circuit has issued a ruling that the nationwide injunction issued by a Louisiana federal judge against the moratorium was too vague.
No sooner did the Fifth Circuit lift the moratorium than that same Louisiana judge vacated his preliminary injunction to instead permanently enjoin the Biden administration from further pauses to oil and gas lease sales.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration has already green-lighted the sale of 173 oil and gas lease parcels across 144,000 acres of land located in the West, including Montana and North Dakota. Those sales took place in June.
The sale has prompted a suit from environmental groups that seeks to block not only further sales from happening, but to vacate any that have already taken place.
This would cost North Dakota more than $186 million, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley has said in a motion to intervene, which was granted by the judge on the case, Christopher R. Cooper.
Four other states have now said they want in on the suit, including Montana, Oklahoma, Utah, and Wyoming.
Montana AG Austin Knudsen says an ongoing lease moratorium would be very detrimental to Montanans. The existing moratorium would lower employment by 210 jobs, reduce personal incomes by $13 million, and cost Montana $4 million in oil and gas taxes during 2021, according to a University of Wyoming study published in December 2020.
The cumulative effect over time to the state would be 702 fewer jobs, $170 million in reduced personal incomes, and $199 million in foregone oil and gas tax revenue by 2025.
West-east pipeline grant application extended for third time
North Dakota will extend the deadline for a grant it is offering to build a west-east pipeline that would carry excess gas from western North Dakota across the state.
This will be the third deadline extension for the $140 million grant for what’s estimated to be a billion dollar project. The pipeline, when completed, would move 250 million or more cubic feet of natural gas.
The first deadline that was missed was in May, followed by one Aug. 15. North Dakota Pipeline Authority Justin Kringstad told the Williston Herald the problem is not lack of interest. It’s timing.
“It’s just trying to get everything lined up takes time,” he said. “The companies that I’ve been speaking with about it, they don’t want to, no one wants to make an application until they have every last duck in a row. They don’t want to put something out there and then have to make big changes or lost promises or anything down the road.”
Krinstad said that means once applications do come in, there will be a lot of confidence behind it.
The west-east pipeline grant was among measures approved during a special session of the North Dakota legislature at the end of 2021, held to decide how best to spend funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Lawmakers at the time approved $150 million to extend pipelines to serve eastern North Dakota, of which $10 million was designated for extending the Viking Pipeline that runs through northwestern Minnesota.
The Viking Project already has an applicant, it is just the $140 million grant that is still available.
North Dakota hopes the pipeline will solve two problems. First, as the gas to oil ratio in the Bakken increases, more takeaway is needed for natural gas. The Bakken is already bumping up against the ceiling of natural gas takeaway. Without some way to use up its natural gas, state officials are worried lack of natural gas takeaway will begin to curtail oil production.
The other issue is that the state has missed out on economic development opportunities that, ironically, will nonetheless use North Dakota’s gas for power. Those projects went to states like South Dakota, which already had pipeline infrastructure in place to deliver economic natural gas to them. The gas that’s flowing into those projects is from North Dakota.
A pipeline that travels east would be able to help circumvent that issue for not just the Grand Forks area, but central North Dakota as well.
In June, North Dakota produced 3.061 billion cubic feet of natural gas daily, a 9.7 percent jump over May’s production.
North Dakota requires industry to capture 91 percent of natural gas, rather than flare it. Montana doesn’t have the same requirement, but ESG measures adopted by Wall Street also mean most companies have even higher targets than North Dakota’s for natural gas capture. Lack of takeaway could thus hamper production for both states.
Hess spill larger than initially re
ported
A produced water spill 8 miles northwest of Ray earlier this summer was larger than initially reported, according to reports from the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.
The spill actually released nearly 34,000 barrels of brine from a 6-inch flexible, steel-reinforced composite pipeline, much more than the initial 200 barrels that was reported.
North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality sent out a press release saying that the spill affected surrounding farmland, and that no surface water impacts were observed, but there is evidence of localized groundwater contamination.
An incident report shows the spill traveled roughly 3,500 feet from the initial site of the leak, which was ultimately discovered by a farmer who was checking his crop in an airplane. He noticed a discoloration in his crop.
Hess says the leak began July 21 and continued until discovery on Aug. 12. The cause of the leak is under investigation by the company. DEQ and NDIC are also investigating the incident.
Cleanup on the spill is underway and is likely to take at least a year. Contaminated soil will be excavated and removed.
Is
Pacific Northwest pipeline the new Keystone XL?
Three West Coast attorneys have filed a motion asking the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to deny the proposed expansion of a gas transmission line in the Pacific Northwest.
The joint motion was brought by the state of Washington, Oregon, and California against expanding the Pacific Northwest Express pipeline. That project would increase the existing line’s capacity by about 150 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, allowing more natural gas to get to consumers throughout the West.
The pipeline currently delivers natural gas from Alberta through a 1,377-mile pipeline that moves from Idaho to eastern Washington, down through Oregon before connecting to an existing California pipeline network.
The federal government has already reviewed the project, which found no significant impact for the project, and confirmed that the selected route is the best one.
GTN is a subsidiary of TC Energy, the Canadian Company that sought to build the cancelled Keystone XL pipeline.
Otter Tail, MDU partnering on regional transmission project
A new transmission line running 95 miles from Jamestown to Ellendale, North Dakota is in the works, according to a media release from Otter Tail and Montana Dakota Utilities.
The two companies plan to develop, construct, and co-own the 345 KV line, which will boost the reliability of the regional transmission grid, while also helping to continue providing reliable, affordable electricity. The project is estimated to cost $439 million.
“This project, along with the other phase one LRTP projects, will help ensure a reliable, resilient, and cost-effective transmission system, benefiting not only our region and customers but also surrounding regions and customers—all while ensuring we continue to provide affordable electricity,” said Otter Tail Power President Tim Rogelstad. “We’ve worked with Montana-Dakota in the past, coordinating the successful completion of the Big Stone South to Ellendale 345-kV transmission project, and we look forward to collaborating with them on yet another significant project.”
The project will help relieve congestion on the grid, MDU President and CEO Nicole Kivisto said.
Otter Tail will be the lead on development and construction of the multi-year project, which is expected to be in service in late 2028.
The transmission line was one of 18 approved recently by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator better known as MISO, for the first phase of its multi-year, Long-Range Transmission Planning Initiative.
MISO oversees the energy market across 15 states in the Central U.S. and the Canadian province of Manitoba.
American Clean Power Week celebrated
North Dakota leaders recognized the power of clean energy in the state during American Clean Power Week. The state has $8 billion in capital investments form wind, solar, and energy storage projects.
“North Dakota has long been a proud leader in energy production, and renewable energy is opening the door for the state to create a robust economy,” said Brad Barth, Executive Director of Forward Devils Lake Corporation. “As the Executive Director of the Forward Devils Lake Corporation, I am committed to seeing economic growth in our region. I already see this growth in our state’s clean energy industry, which supports 2,200 jobs. “
The U.S. Bureau of Labor estimates that wind turbine technicians and solar panel installers will rise to become the second and fifth fastest-growing careers during the next decade.
“Wind technicians are North Dakota’s energy jobs of the future,” said Jay Johnson, Wind Energy Tech Director at Lake Region State College. “We’ve been a leading energy state since the 1950s, and North Dakota wind techs are going to ensure this great state remains as one of America’s most important power producers.”
More than 36 percent of North Dakota electricity already comes from renewable sources, the seventh highest in the nation.
“Renewable energy development is the optimal moment to put North Dakotan hands back to work,” said Dale Larson, North Dakota Regional Director for Associated Builders of and Contractors of MN/ND. “These projects invest in our local communities, support private landowners, and attract other business investments in the future. We’re proud to support the growth in this industry that daily empowers our state’s economy.”
USDA accepting grants for biofuel infrastructure grants
The USDA is offering $100 million in grants to increase the sale and use of biofuels derived from agricultural products. The funding is available through the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program, which seeks to market higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel by sharing the costs to build and retrofit biofuel-related infrastructure, such as pumps, dispensers and storage tanks.
To learn more visit online at https://tinyurl.com/4hp3z3te.
DEQ finalizes regional haze plan
North Dakota DEQ has adopted revised regulations to improve air quality in national parks and wildness areas as of Aug. 10.
The rule includes the north and south units of Theodore Roosevelt National Parks and the Lostwood Wilderness Area near Powers Lake.
According to DEQ’s analysis, North Dakota should meet its 2028 visibility goals and remain on track for its 2064 goals without additional control measures during the current compliance period.
Energy Scholarship available from WDEA
Western Dakota Energy Association is offering three $1000 scholarships this fall to students pursuing an energy-related career at a North Dakota college, university, or technical school.
“We recognize that North Dakota will see benefits from the oil industry only if it is able to attract the workforce it needs,” WDEA President Trudy Ruland said. “We want to do everything we can to encourage young people to explore the many opportunities for a rewarding career in the energy sector.”
Funding for the scholarships comes from sponsorships for WDEA’s annual meeting, as well as advertising royalties from Basin Bits magazine. Details about the scholarship are online at https://tinyurl.com/2pevbpn7. For an application, visit https://tinyurl.com/sakspsw2.
Regional think tank makes case for American energy leadership
North Dakota think thank, American Experiment, has released a new report that pushes for American energy leadership for the sake of economic strength and national security.
The report details how American energy production can make the world safer and recommends bolstering Western production of coal, natural gas, and oil, and restarting existing nuclear power facilities, as well as building more of them.
The full report is online at https://tinyurl.com/2a984zkv.
Fedorchak appointed to Advisory Council for Electric Power Research Institute
Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak has been selected to serve a three-year term on the Electric Power Research Institute’s Advisory Council.
EPRI is an independent, non-profit energy research, development, and deployment organization with three specialized labs. It collaborates with scientists, engineers, governments and experts from both academia and industry to shape and drive technology advancement and innovation to ensure affordable and safe access to reliable electricity.
“EPRI is involved in cutting edge research that impacts decisions at every level in the electric industry,” Fedorchak said. “I’m honored to bring perspectives from an energy producing and exporting state like North Dakota to this advisory board. I will advocate for research that supports reliable and affordable electricity services at this time of incredible change due to transformative new technologies.”
New Ports-to-Plains President
The Ports to Plains Alliance has announced a new president and CEO effective Sept. 1. Lauren Garden will serve in the role.
“I am excited and humbled to be joining an organization with a rich history of promoting transportation enhancements up and down the midwestern United States,” said Garduno. “In addition to feeding and clothing the world, the trade with Canada and Mexico is vital for the economic well being of our region of the Country. We need an advanced transportation corridor to provide the artery and link to all the east-west routes that cross the United States.”
Garden retired from Texas Department of Transportation in 2018 after serving 32 years, including 15 as district engineer in Odessa and Abilene, and the past five in TxDOT administration in Austin.
Garden has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Texas Tech University, a masters in management and human relations from Abilene Christian university, and a masters in civil engineering from Texas A & M. He has won many awards during his career, including Young Engineer of the Year and Engineer of the Year through the Texas Society of Professional Engineers.
“Lauren is a highly respected professional in the industry, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team,” said John Osborne, Chairman of the Ports-to-Plains Alliance. “His experience and shared vision for the future of the nine-state corridor make him a great addition to the Alliance.”
Ports to Plains is a coalition of more than 200 businesses and communities, including alliance partners Heartland Expressway and Theodore Roosevelt Expressway, whose mission is to advocate for robust international transportation infrastructure and to promote economic security and prosperity throughout North America’s energy and agricultural heartland, including Mexico to Canada. They are online at http://www.portstoplains.com/.
California going full speed ahead on ending gas car sales
California regulators have announced an ambitious plan to phase out sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Seventeen other states are poised to do the same.
California is one of the world’s largest markets, which means this decision will undoubtedly exert a substantial force on the shape of the auto market across the nation. It will also affect the demand for crude oil and natural gas. The latter could spike dramatically if renewables continue to lag projections.
California’s regulations will require 35 percent of new cars sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2026. That increases to 68 percent in 2030, before landing at 100 percent by 2035.
Gasoline cars will not necessarily disappear, but may more often be used cars, rather than new if this trend takes hold nationwide.
California’s goal will ultimately be very difficult to achieve, many analysts say. EVs right now make up just 15 percent of California’s state sales. The state will also need a much more robust charging infrastructure, as well as a more reliable electrical grid.
Automakers, meanwhile, are already struggling to meet the demand for EV models. That demand is likely to rise, thanks to newly signed tax credits in the recent Inflation Reduction Act that are intended to goose purchase of electric vehicles by consumers. EVs right now are substantially more expensive than gas models.
Meetings & More
WDEA meeting Oct. 12, 13 at Rough Rider Center in Watford City. Updates on oil production, pipeline takeaway, Wise Roads and more. Register online at https://www.ndenergy.org/AnnualMeeting. The agenda is online at https://tinyurl.com/nh5x668d.
Williston Basin API meeting, 6 p.m. social, 7 p.m. dinner, Sept. 6 at The Williston. ACES Energy will have the program.