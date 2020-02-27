A number of energy companies have announced plans to reduce net carbon emissions lately. Among these is Equinor, which plans to reduce net carbon intensity by at least 50 percent by 2030.
Eldar Saetre, CEO of Equinor, said the company is shaping its portfolio to be in line with the Paris Agreement.
“It’s good business strategy to ensure competitiveness and drive change toward a low-carbon future, based on a strong commitment to value creation for our shareholders,” he said.
In the wake of Equinor’s announcement, the Williston Herald visited with Hans Jakob Hegge, Equinor’s Senior Vice President of Global Unconventionals, which includes the Bakken, to learn more about what the company’s overall goal means for the future of the energy industry, and for the Bakken in particular.
Hegge has been with Equinor since 1995, and has held several executive leadership roles in the company. He has a master of science degree from the Norwegian School of Economics and Business Administration. He is a Norwegian citizen but splits his time between Houston and Austin with his wife and two children.
Q: Tell us a little about why Equinor has decided to go this route?
A: This is to ensure a competitive and resilient business model in the energy transition that we are going through. We want to be fit for long-term value creation in line with the Paris Agreement, and so we aim to reduce the net carbon intensity from initial production to final consumption, and grow in renewables and reach carbon neutrality. We are investing heavily in renewables and we are increasing energy efficiency in the production of oil and gas. As a company, we aim to reduce the net carbon intensity from initial production to final consumption by at least 50 percent by 2050 and grow renewables 10-fold by 2026, and continue to grow from there.
Q: What does all this mean for the Bakken?
A: Our Bakken operation has made many improvements over the past several years. We have high safety standards and have improved our safety performance substantially over the last year. We have reduced emissions (in the Bakken) last year by 25,000 tons and, with regards to (gas capture), Equinor is now among the top quarter in the basin. We will continue to draw an ambitious safety and climate agenda, while keeping up with the competition. Carbon neutrality in our global operations by 2030 means for the Bakken zero routine flaring. The company has a proud heritage of being a tech-driven company with a very forward-leaning approach to technology and innovation. So that is close to the history of our company, and the Bakken has been instrumental in testing, and piloting drone technology is one example.
Q: Would you tell us more about the Bakken’s role in developing innovations for Equinor?
A: A few years ago we piloted what they call CNG in a box. This is a small compressor on wheels, compressing the gas. They are very flexible to use. This has been deployed on our well pad last year and the pilot was successful. We also screen technology to reduce flaring. Examples include different egress option like gas to power and gas to heat conversion.
Another area where we have achieved improvements outside the drones is one called the IROC, which is an abbreviation for Integrated Remote Operations Center. Through that, we have had less downtime, and we have targeted maintenance. An alert is sent to engineers so they have less driving. You might call it Uber for oil and gas.
Q: How many acres does Equinor have in the Bakken?
A: Between the various areas, our acreage in the Bakken is 225,000 gross acres operated and 200,000 gross acres non-operated. So that takes a few hours to drive around the whole.
Q: What about personnel dedicated to this initiative?
There’s the production optimization role, which we installed last year. This person has a very dedicated focus on optimizing the production. The role is a production engineer with the sole focus on optimizing the existing infrastructure. He or she takes a holistic view on infrastructure instead of a segmented view. By addressing things very systematically, we can also reduce the carbon foot print by being more efficient.
Q: Does reduction in carbon emissions mean that you will be divesting oil and gas assets in the Bakken?
A: We have no further plan of any divestment. We are looking for long-term development plans and how best to develop the resources we have. We are very encouraged by the progress made in the Bakken over the years, in both performance and safety. It’s been 270 days since the last serious incident, and last week we set a new production record, 84,000 barrels per day.
Q: Do you see oil and gas being part of the Equinor mix long term?
A: We will ramp up in renewables, but will continue to produce oil and gas. There will be less oil and gas toward 2050 most likely, but it will still play a very important part of our portfolio and production, based on the demand and the pace of replacements for oil and gas. So you will see it in the foreseeable future for sure.
Q: What are some of the innovations you’re looking at to reach the goal of net carbon neutrality?
Equinor as a company is focusing on carbon capture and storage. We have initiatives looking into hydrogen, and there is a lot of exciting stuff on the innovation side. We are optimists in terms of application of technology, and we have seen how much that has played a part in the past. We are working on further development to be even more efficient on carbon technology going forward. The company now spends a considerable amount of it Research and Technology budget on low carbon emissions technology.
Q: Anything else you’d like to tell Williston Herald readers?
A: We enjoy being in the Williston area, we feel welcome there. We feel a good reception by the local community and we have a good collaboration with the regulators. We feel a lot of support for the oil and gas industry, as well as our company, in Williston. With the new airport around as well, things are moving quite favorably.