North Dakota’s Department of Environmental Quality is in the midst of an enforcement action against a proppant warehouse on the east side of Williston.
Some of the bags containing hydraulic fracturing proppant at the Sea Pacific International Trading Company in Williston, North Dakota were sitting outside in the elements and have deteriorated as a result, DEQ Director Dave Glatt told the Williston Herald. The proppant from those bags is sitting in small piles around the facility beginning in 2019.
“We have been dealing with these guys for a couple of years,” Glatt said. “And we got them to clean up some of it. But finally there was a lull, and so we’re taking enforcement action against them.”
Enforcement actions in North Dakota begin with a notice to the company outlining the specifics of the violation or violations, and encouraging the company to work with the agency to develop a consent agreement which includes an appropriate cleanup plan.
Glatt said the notice was sent in April, and at this point the state is awaiting a cleanup plan from the company, as well as a timeline, and potential penalties if the company fails to follow through in a timely enough manner.
“We have not finalized that enforcement action at this point in time,” Glatt said. “We are in communication with them, though, to submit a cleanup plan.”
Glatt said the state is not yet ready to finalize its enforcement action, but is getting close to that point, and believes they will have a consent agreement by August.
The proppant itself does not present an immediate hazard to the public, Glatt said, although it does have some radioactivity from the bauxite used to make it.
Bauxite contains naturally occurring radioactive material, but the type of radiation wave is one that is very localized to the material itself, Glatt said. The proppant particles themselves are also generally heavy enough that they aren’t blowing around.
“The frac sand does have a radioactive footprint, but it is you know basically a foot or two away from it and you don’t get any readings at all,” he added “So for you to be impacted by it, you’d have to lay in it and roll around in it.”
The warehouse itself has a fence and a locked gate, Glatt said, which keeps the general public away from the site.
Glatt did not know how much proppant is still sitting out at the site, but said the state will continue to inspect periodically as they work out a resolution through its pending enforcement action.