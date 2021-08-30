Enerplus will sell what it calls “non-strategic” interests in Montana and North Dakota, according to a media release.
The acreage, in Montana’s Sleeping Giant Field and North Dakota’s Russian Creek area, are to be sold for $115 million.
The locations being sold are the southernmost portion of Russian Creek and the already developed Sleeping Giant field. Neither of the assets for sale include future drilling locations identified in the Calgary-based company’s Williston Basin drilling program.
The acreage averages around 3,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, 77 percent of which is crude oil and natural gas liquids, in the second quarter of 2021, with around 244 net wells. The operating income associated with the interests is $22 million, based on a $60 WTI oil price.
The sale does include contingency payments. Enerplus will receive up to $5 million in contingent payments if WTI oil price averages over $65 per barrel in 2022 and over $60 per barrel in 2023.
The effective date of the sale is listed as July 1, 2021. The closing is expected at the end of October 2021. It is subject to the customary closing condifions. TD Securities is acting as the exclusive financial advisor to Enerplus on the divestiture, which Enerplus President and CEO Ian Dundas said would be used to accelerate debt reduction.
“The sale of our legacy position in Montana and the Russian Creek acreage in North Dakota, properties which were not attracting capital in our portfolio, brings significant value forward and accelerates our debt reduction plans,” he said in a media release “We now estimate that we will achieve our $400 million debt reduction target by the end of the first quarter of 2022, based on the current commodity price environment. While debt reduction remains our priority, we believe our shares are trading in an attractive price range, and as a result, we plan to direct approximately 10% of the sale proceeds to incremental share repurchases.”
Enerplus has twice bought Bakken assets in 2021. The first was for 151,000 net acres from Bruine E& P for $465 million in cash, which included 67,000 acres in Williams County and 30,000 acres in Fort Berthold.
The second, form Hess, included a net 78,700 acres in Dunn County, some of which were already contiguous to Enerplus assets.
The two purchases gave Enerplus 269 new drilling targets in the core of the Bakken and were described by Dundas at the time as a “strong strategic and operational fit.”
The company’s five-year outlook has projected cumulative free cash flow of between $1.2 to $1.8 billion from 2021 to 2025, assuming a WTI of $50 to $55 per barrel.
The company reported record quarterly production in its second quarter earnings call, and is anticipating another record in the next quarter.
Free cash flow has been $450 million year-to-date, 90 percent of which is being directed to debt reduction. The remaining 10 percent allowed the company to announce yet another dividend increase for the year.
More dividend increases could be ahead, depending on how oil prices and production play out.
Enerplus is an independent North American oil and gas exploration and production company with a majority of its holdings in the Williston Basin, where it holds 296,000 net acres in North Dakota. It also has minority positions in the Marcellus natural gas shale play in Pennsylvania. And older oil assets under secondary and tertiary recovery in western Canada.