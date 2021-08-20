Calgary-based Enerplus is loving the results of the Bakken stronghold it’s been building, and, all things being equal, if they were to pick between more diversity or more consolidation in the Bakken, the latter is the hands-down winner.
“We’ve got an established footprint,” Enerplus President and Chief Executive Officer Ian Dundas said during the company’s second quarter earnings call. “We see value in scale. We think the set up in the Bakken is really pretty encouraging and costs are under control differentials are tightening. And so you know, that would clearly be the focus area today.”
Enerplus reported record quarterly production of more than 115,000 BOE per day — 26 percent higher than the prior quarter. That’s only going to get better, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Enerplus Wade Hutchings said.
“We anticipate the third quarter to be another record production quarter for Enerplus,” he said during the company’s second quarter earnings call. “We expect to see strong Bakken production growth following another quarter of active completion operations, and the full production impact of the assets we acquired from Hess, which closed in mid-Q2.”
The company reported $54 million in free cash flow during the second quarter. That too is likely to improve, as differentials are tightening up thanks to expanded capacity on the Dakota Access pipeline. That differential was $3.25 per barrel, Senior VP and Chief Financial Officer Jodi Labrie said, but is now $2.35.
She estimated free cash flow for 2021 of $450 million. Ninety percent of that will be directed to further debt reduction, but the strength of these expected results also allowed the company to announce yet another dividend increase for the year of 15 percent.
Further dividend increases and more share repurchases are on the table depending on how things go, she added. The company’s five-year plan right now estimates free cash flow of between $1.5 to $2 billion in a flat $50 to $55 WTI world for oil prices.
“We have highlighted a $00 million debt reductio target, which aligns with our net debt funds flow ratio targets of one times or less in a $50 WTI world price environment” Dundas said. “At current market prices we anticipate achieving this target by mid next year.”
Enerplus brought 23 wells online in the Bakken during the second quarter, and completions efficiency is averaging 13 stages per day, up from 9.5. A company record was set in the second quarter for drilling as well, with the completion of a 2-mile lateral section in 48 hours.
Well costs have dropped from $6.1 million to $5.7 million, a combination of better, more efficient practices, better economy of scale which helped them win better service contracts overall.
