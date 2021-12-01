Inflationary pressures are not hurting Bakken well costs too much yet for Enerplus, which has been busy this year building out a Bakken fortress that it says is decades strong.
Enerplus bought 16 operated wells online in the third quarter with strong completions efficiency at an average of about 13 stages per day. That’s 30 percent faster than its 2020 performance.
Well costs, meanwhile averaged $5.7 million, despite rising steel and diesel costs.
In the fourth quarter, the company expects to bring an eight-well pad online.
“Third quarter operating expenses were higher than forecast, which was a function of two factors,” Enerplus Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Wade Hutchings acknowledged. “The biggest (factor) was a temporary increase in well service activity resulting from our decision to accelerate the restoration of downed wells. This activity becomes increasingly economic as oil prices moved substantially higher through the summer.”
The other inflationary factor related to water handling costs, which were caused by price escalators linked to WTI prices. If WTI prices continue to hold, that cost will persist into 2022, but the company has already returned to a more normal pace for worker activity and rigs.
The company has once again moved its 2021 production guidance higher due to its outperformance in North Dakota and the Marcellus.
“This is despite having sold volumes in connection with our non-core Williston Basin divestment that closed on Nov. 2,” Enerplus President and Chief Executive Officer Ian Dundas said. “(That) further underscores the operational momentum we are seeing.”
Capital guidance for 2021, meanwhile, has been sighted to $380 million, which was the midpoint of the prior range.
Based on forward strip commodity prices, Enerplus expects to generate about $540 million in free cash flow, which will be used to accelerate both debt reduction and shareholder returns by way of both an 8 percent dividend increase and a $200 million share buyback program.
“Since 2018, we have returned over $370 million to shareholders through a combination of dividends and buybacks during a time of far less attractive commodity prices,” Dundas added. “Combining those returns with the buyback we announced today will bring us close to 20 percent of the value of our market cap, which will be returned to shareholders.”
In 2022, the company expects to focus must of its $500 million capital budget in North Dakota, where it plans to add a second rig for about half of the year.
“During the past six months, we have secured pricing for approximately 75 percent of our 2022 North Dakota development program, providing protection against inflationary pressures,” Hutchings said. “Key items we have secured include drilling rigs, pressure pumping, sand, and the majority of casing. Notwithstanding this, we do expect to see some impacts from inflation, and have budgets for a 5 to 7 percent increase in total North Dakota well costs in 2022, assuming the current strength (of) WTI continues.”
Activities in the Bakken will likely be centered in the Forth Berthold area, as wells s Little Knife and Murphy Creek to the south.
“Today we see over a decade of tier one drilling inventory ahead of us in North Dakota,” Hutchings said. “However, we think there is an opportunity to extend this further by bringing modern stimulation and well design to other parts of our acreage footprint, specifically in Southern Little Knife, Murphy Creek, and Central Williams.”
Recent wells near Enerplus holdings in Dunn County also show promise for extending the core of the play.
All this means the bar for more bolt-on activity in the Bakken is much higher now, Dundas added.
“We really made significant changes to the portfolio through the Bakken acquisitions we were able to execute somewhere in the trough,” he said. “They have effectively doubled our inventory plus additional optionally that sits there that Wade alluded to in his comments.”
Oil price differentials following expansion of Dakota Access to 750,000 barrels per day continue to improve, Enerplus Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jodi Jenson Labrie said.
“We see approximately 400,000 barrels per day of spare capacity in the Basin and we believe it will remain over-piped for a number of years,” she said. “Given the improved pricing year to date and ongoing market strength, we have narrowed our 2021 differential guidance in the Bakken to US $2 per barrel below WTI.”
Enerplus has added 12,500 barrels per day of incremental oil hedges for the first half of 2022, using three-way collars to protect free cash flow at $75 WTI while still allowing participation up to $88 WTI.