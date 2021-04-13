Calgary-based Enerplus is expanding its already sizable footprint in the Bakken with a $312 million cash acquisition from Hess Bakken.
Hess is selling Enerplus the Little Knife and Murphy Creek acreage in Dunn County, a net 78,700 acres, which is in the southernmost part of Hess’s Bakken position and not slated for drilling until 2026.
Hess hasn’t connected these assets to midstream infrastructure yet. The assets are producing around 4,500 barrels of oil per day.
“The Bakken is a core asset in our company’s portfolio,” CEO John Hess said. “Sale of the Little Knife and Murphy Creek acreage – the majority of which we were not planning to drill before 2026 – brings material value forward and further strengthens our cash and liquidity position.”
This is the second purchase of Bakken assets by Enerplus this year. The company in March closed on 151,000 net acres from Bruin E & P for $465 million in cash, which had just five months before emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Of that 151,000 acres, 30,000 were in the Fort Berthold area and 67,000 acres were in Williams County. The Fort Berthold acreage was contiguous to acreage Enerplus already owned.
Bruin had completed a voluntary Chapter 11 filing just five months before the sale.
The Bruins acquisition gave Enerplus 149 new drilling targets, and the Hess acquisition gives them 120.
The Hess assets also happen to have acreage contiguous to assets Enerplus already owns.
"These assets are a strong strategic and operational fit for Enerplus, further extending our high-return Bakken drilling inventory," said Ian C. Dundas, President and CEO of Enerplus. "The addition of this tier one resource into our development plan is expected to generate strong financial returns and enhance our free cash flow growth. In connection with the acquisition, we have highlighted a five-year outlook with projected cumulative free cash flow of between $1.2 to $1.8 billion between 2021 and 2025, assuming US$50 to $55 per barrel WTI."
The purchase of Hess assets is set to close May 2021, subject to applicable approvals and closing conditions.
Enerplus has recently revised its capital spending guidance upwards, bumping it from $335 - $385 million to $360 - $400 million and is predicting free cashflow between $1.2 to $1.8 billion from 2021 to 2025 at WTI $50 to $55 per barrel.
Enerplus is an independent North American oil. and gas exploration and production company