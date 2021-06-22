The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality was notified of a produced water spill from a pipeline operated by Denbury Onshore LLC, in Bowman County on Monday, June 21.
Initial reports estimate 550 barrels, 23,100 gallons, of produced water were released, an undetermined amount of which entered Skull Creek. Due to drought conditions, parts of Skull Creek are dry, isolating the spill.
Produced water is a byproduct of oil production. The cause of the spill was due to equipment failure, and it is still under investigation.
Personnel from the NDDEQ are inspecting the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.