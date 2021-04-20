The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers upset environmental and tribal groups during an April 9 status hearing when it chose not to take a stand for shutting down the Dakota Access pipeline while it undergoes more court-ordered environmental review.
But, at the same time, it also sent a new signal to the state of North Dakota that its defense of Dakota Access might not be as vigorous as it had been. In fact, the Corps said it could, upon further evaluation, change its mind altogether.
This non-stance dance has prompted the state of North Dakota to file a motion to intervene in the Dakota Access case, to ensure its unique sovereign and economic interests are adequately represented in ongoing litigation by parties who ultimately seek to close the Dakota Access pipeline down for good.
The motion was filed late Monday by Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. That was also the deadline for briefs from all parties on the question of the pipeline’s continued operation while a court-ordered Environmental Impact Statement is completed.
Judge James Boasberg ordered the study last year, concluding that the Corps erred when it chose the shorter Environmental Assessment, due to the controversial nature of the pipeline. Boasberg also vacated the permit for the Lake Oahe crossing and ordered the pipeline to empty of oil.
An appeals court upheld Boasberg's EIS, but said the shutdown order did not meet required legal standards for the type of injunction issued. They still left the door open, however, for yet another bite at the shut-down apple, which is what the April 19 deadline is leading up to.
North Dakota, in its motion to intervene in the case, cited the Corps' April 9 comments as the primary justification for filing a motion to intervene at what would normally be a late point in the process.
“The federal defendant made it clear that it was abandoning its previously vigorous defense of the permitting and ongoing operation of the Dakota Access pipeline,” North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem states in the motion. “The Corps informed the court it did not intend to seek an en banc review of the decision of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, while Dakota Access is seeking such further review.”
The Corps also characterized its stand as essentially continuing the existing direction between the Corps and the Department of Justice, and said it could and might change its position at any time.
“The Corps admitted it was under pressure from both sides, and that it preferred that the court, not the Corps, decide the question of DAPL’s continued operation, implicitly abandoning its lead role in defending its decision to grant the easement for DAPL’s crossing under the Missouri River at Lake Oahe,” Stenehjem wrote.
The Corps sudden change makes North Dakota’s motion timely, Stenehjem argued. It also has unique sovereign and economic interests in the case.
While the Corps permitted the disputed 1.73-mile crossing under Lake Oahe, North Dakota’s Public Service Commission permitted 358 miles of the 1,172-mille pipeline.
The state’s siting process included review of alternative routes and alternative transportation, as well as analysis of potential environmental impact to wetlands, wildlife and habitat along the way, surveys of cultural resources, and other factors.
The siting process included three hours-long public hearings, held at different locations along the route, to gather public input and concerns about the route. The PSC’s order was also subject to judicial challenge, if it did not afford a fair hearing, was not supported by evidence and findings, or did not sufficiently address evidence presented by any party.
No such judicial review was sought.
“The Commission’s decision has been affirmed by subsequent events,” Stenehjem wrote. “DAPL has transported more than half a billion barrels of oil without a single spill anywhere on its nearly 1200-mile mainline.”
Without DAPL, 400,000 or so barrels of oil will have to be temporarily shut in, after which they would begin to move by truck and rail again. That would return things to a congested state that adversely affected other sectors fo the economy, such as agricultural commodities seeking rail transport. That method of transportation also means additional air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions to transport the oil.
Dakota Access reduced the cost of transporting oil, a differential that brought the state about $245,000 more per day in tax revenue, or an estimated $179 million for the 2021-23 biennium. The lowered costs also helped spur production increases, because it gave the Bakken’s oil a more cost-effective way to competitive markets.
“A permanent injunction shutting down DAPL will cause substantial economic hardship for (North Dakota’s) citizens, and wreak havoc on the state’s economy,” North Dakota’s motion concludes. “Moreover, the State has direct and legally cognizable interests as a sovereign state seeking to protect the integrity of its own permitting and regulatory process.”