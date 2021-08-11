The North Dakota Petroleum Council, Gov. Doug Burgum, and members of the state's Congressional delegation were among those taking exception to a recent call by the Biden administration for OPEC+ to produce more oil.
In the statement, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, calls on OPEC+ to increase production more than what they have already announced. Noting that gas prices at the pump right now are higher than at the end of 2019, Sullivan suggested the jump at the pump is risking world economic recovery.
“President Biden has made clear that he wants Americans to have access to affordable and reliable energy, including at the pump,” Sullivan said. “Although we are not a party to OPEC, the United States will always speak to international partners regarding issues of significance that affect our national economic and security affairs in public and private. We are engaging with relevant OPEC+ members on the importance of competitive markets in setting prices. Competitive energy markets will ensure reliable and stable energy supplies, and OPEC+ must do more to support the recovery.”
Meanwhile, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese also urged the Federal Trade Commission to examine domestic gas markets for any signs of illegal conduct.
The actions were a lightning rod for negative comments, and not just in North Dakota. Oil and gas investors, for one, counting on a stable price for a barrel of oil were surprised. But green groups were also outraged that Biden, who has promised them change on the climate change front, would issue any call to any group to pump more oil.
In North Dakota, Senator John Hoeven said it would make more sense for the Biden administration to support domestic oil production, which provides high-paying jobs at home, than to funnel more American dollars to OPEC+ countries, which include Russia.
"The Biden administration should stop undermining U.S. domestic energy production & end the ban on new oil and gas leasing on federal land," Hoeven said.
Gov. Doug Burgum, meanwhile, pointed out that American oil is produced under much more rules.
"Anyone who cares about the global environment should be insisting that the U.S. produce its own energy, since we produce energy cleaner and safer here than anywhere else," Burgum said, adding, "Instead of urging foreign nations to boost oil output to reduce U.S. gasoline prices, the administration should be encouraging and supporting states like North Dakota to increase oil production to pre-pandemic levels to reduce our reliance on foreign energy sources. We can and should be selling energy to our friends and allies, not buying it from nations that oppose U.S. interests. The White House’s call for OPEC to ‘do more’ to support global recovery and reduce the price at the pump is wrong for American workers, consumers and our nation’s energy security."
NDPC President Ron Ness said the statement is just the latest in a string of actions the Biden administration has taken to “hamstring” American oil and gas.
“Immediately signing Executive Orders to stop leasing of federal resources and instructing every level of the federal government to draft rules and regulations to restrict our ability to produce affordable and reliable energy here in the United States,” Ness said. “Feeling pressure from consumers faced with high gas prices and trying to recover from the economic devastation of 2020, the Biden Administration is now urging OPEC+ to increase production to ensure competitive energy markets. If the White House actually cared about Americans having access to affordable and reliable energy, as they claim in their statement, they would be taking every step necessary to facilitate increased production here in America and ease off their plans to regulate our domestic industry out of business.”
Ness added that the motives of OPEC+ are suspect when it comes to American interests.
“We don’t need OPEC, a cartel made up of nations that wish to do us harm, to produce more oil,” he said. “We need our leaders to let us do what we do best. Produce American oil and support American jobs and economic growth right here at home.”
Oil prices have been trending in the $70-range lately, but have experienced volatility over growing concerns about the Delta variant of coronavirus. OPEC+ has been controlling its production to set a higher ceiling for oil prices, but has said it will slowly boost production. Under the terms of an agreement reached in July, OPEC+ is to boost production 400,000 barrels per day on a monthly basis starting in August and continuing into 2022. That still represents about 6 million barrels per day less than the group could produce.
U.S. producers, meanwhile, have been preaching “discipline” when it comes to production, as investors have grown weary of market volatility, and in some cases OPEC+ machinations, that have led many domestic shale companies to go bankrupt and shed billions in debt.
American oil production is now averaging 11.2 million barrels per day, according to May figures from the Energy Information Administration. That’s down from a pre-pandemic peak of 13 million.
Prices at the pump, however, have risen more quickly, defying a fall back in Brent prices. In May, prices at the pump exceeded the $3 mark for the first time since 2014. That's in part due to sudden jumps in demand as people make summer travel plans. The other part, however, is shorter refinery supply.
In addition to the usual seasonal turnaround that take refinery capacity offline, a dozen or so refineries were shuttered during the pandemic, likely for good. That has reduced the United States refinery capacity by more than 1 billion barrels per day, even as people began to ramp up their travel plans.