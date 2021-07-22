The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality has been notified of a brine release from the Alfred Brown Saltwater Disposal owned by Bullrock, LLC. The spill occurred the evening of Tuesday, July 20, resulting from a lightning strike. The location of the release is approximately five miles south of Keene.
Initial estimates indicate 820 barrels of brine were released. The spill occurred on private agricultural property. At this time, no surface water has been impacted.
Personnel from the NDDEQ will be on site monitoring the investigation and remediation.