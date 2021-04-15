Arrow Midstream, a subsidiary of Crestwood Midstream, has agreed to pay $106,500 for two brine spills in 2019 that leaked produced water into tributaries of Lake Sakakawea near Mandaree on the Fort Berthold Reservation.
The Consent Agreement between Arrow Midstream and the Environmental Protection Agency is subject to a 30-day public comment period and final approval by the EPA’s Regional Judicial Officer. The public comment period started March 30 and ends April 29. To access and comment on the Consent agreement, visit online at tinyurl.com/h79csjae.
Both spills happened in September 2019. One spill released 926 barrels of produced water from the Two Shields Butte 9-8-7 Well Pad on Sept. 19 and 20 while the other released 3,917 barrels from the Moccasin Creek 8-26 Well Pad on Sept. 28 through Sept. 30.
Produced water in the Bakken is about 13 times saltier than the sea. It is toxic to aquatic life and can quickly degrade water quality. The Clean Water Act prohibits the discharge of such pollutants into waters of the U.S. without a permit.
Arrow Midstream reported the incidents at the time to the National Response Center, after a low pressure alarm on the lines alerted operators to the release, according to records filed in the case. They took timely steps to prevent the spills from traveling further downstream, into the lake, and worked with the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation as well as the Bureau of Indian Affairs, to clean up the spills.
Documents filed by Crestwood outlining the incident and remediation efforts highlighted a connection point between Flexsteel pipe material and Fiberspar pipe material in the larger spill at Moccasin Creek.
The company has been removing Fiberspar from other pipelines on Fort Berthold, which decided in 2017 not to allow fiber-glass based materials like Fiberspar for any new pipelines.
Fiberspar was also used in the Meadowlark Midstream pipeline that released 70,000 barrels of produced water near Blacktail Dam in Williams County — the state’s largest brine spill to date.
”Due to the harm produced water spills can cause to public health and the environment, every effort must be made to prevent these spills and to clean them up promptly once they occur," said the EPA Region 8 Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division Director Suzanne Bohan. “EPA is committed to ensuring compliance with Clean Water Act requirements that safeguard our rivers, lakes and streams and protect Tribes.”