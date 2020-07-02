Farm groups weren’t the only ones weighing in on the new North American free trade agreement. Oil and gas had a few things to say about it as well.
The American Petroleum institute said the new deal will not only bolster American energy leadership, but it will benefit American workers and consumers.
"American trade policy has entered a new era of opportunity with the implementation of USMCA, paving the way for sustained U.S. energy leadership and stronger economic growth," API President and CEO Mike Sommers said. "This agreement provides a critical framework for free and fair trade across North America, making energy markets more accessible and serving as the foundation for new investments in natural gas and oil across our borders to deliver affordable, reliable energy to more communities. We encourage all parties to continue to engage diplomatically to ensure investment protections provided by USMCA are implemented successfully to realize the full benefits of this historic agreement."
API was part of a widespread industry coalition that helped support the trade deal as it was working its way through the Congressional process. The coalition included 200 companies and associations that represented a broad cross section of business sectors whose primary emphasis was the importance of free trade to the nation’s economy.
Trade between Canada and Mexico supports 12 million American jobs and totaled $1.3 trillion in 2017, the group said.
Both countries are also top destinations for American energy products, API noted. Mexico is the No. 1 export market for U.S. natural gas and refined products, while Canada is the nation’s biggest customer for U.S. crude oil, accounting for 30 percent of the total export based on the most recent statistics.
API was formed it 1919, primarily as a standards-setting organization. It has developed more than 700 standards to enhance operational and environmental safety, efficiency and sustainability. The organization now represents about 600 oil and gas companies and more than 10.9 million jobs.