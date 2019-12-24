A contingency grant has been announced for oil and gas development-impacted political subdivisions, including schools, cities, counties, and other taxing districts.
The purpose of the grant is to offset the costs of an emergency or unanticipated incident where the damage is directly related to oil and gas development.
Grant applications are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 31. Late applications will not be considered. Applications are available online at https://bit.ly/377dUYf.
A complete list of grant criteria is online at https://bit.ly/2QbQcmQ.
An advisory committee will review the eligible applications to make recommendations to the board which will make the final decision on who gets the grants.
Funding will not be disbursed until projects are substantially complete and the supporting documentation is submitted with a reimbursement request form.