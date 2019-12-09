A vibration that sheared off a bolt resulted in the release of 480 barrels of crude oil on Saturday, Dec. 7 in McKenzie County at an Encana subsidiary’s well site.
The spill was reported by Newfield Production Company at the Sturgeon 150-99-18-193H well, which is located about 6 miles west of Watford City.
All of the crude oil that was released was contained to the required dikes and berms around the facility, according to Division of Oil and Gas spokeswoman Katie Haarsager.
The well site was built after a state regulation was implemented requiring the dikes and berms which successfully contained the spill.
“By the time they reported the incident, they also did report they had recovered the amount they anticipated they lost,” Haarsager added. “They will just continue to clean up anything else needed on location.”
State inspectors have already been to the site, Haarsager said, and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation of the spill.
Company officials did not respond to an emailed inquiry about the spill.
Newfield, which was headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, was acquired by Canada-based Encana in an all-stock transaction in February of 2019.
The combined company is on target to be North America’s second largest producer of unconventional resources, and had an enterprise value of $19.6 billion as of Nov. 2018.