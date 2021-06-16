In previous articles, I’ve focused heavily on leadership’s role in developing and changing their company’s safety programs. Mostly, how to change the business perspective on safety from “sunk cost” to “value add.” Here, I will focus more on the field application of QHSE (Quality, Health, Safety, Environmental) and how employees can help lead their company’s programs while improving their skills.
If you were to ask the average joe in the field, “where do you need to improve in your work?” You may not like the response, if you get one at all. Confidence in capability is the trademark of tradesmen. I’m going to challenge this concept as a constant (mistakes occur commonly), without challenging it as a paradigm.
Worst Case Scenarios
The concept of building “worst case scenarios” into strategic planning is not new to business. It accounts for human error, outside forces, and the domino effect these factors create. Taking this a step further into the field, it can be useful to our day-to-day service and maintenance activities. Injury, explosions, and chaos are not pleasant to think about on a consistent basis, but because they are possble they must be accounted for daily.
When training field personnel I frame the argument this way: “Think of the worst possible outcome of performing a job, as poorly as it could be done.” What steps are critical? What steps, if missed, would be catastrophic? What would be the result of using the wrong tools/equipment, going faster than is recommended, having too few or too many workers on the project, having someone who has never performed the task before taking the lead?. I then write these examples questions, among others, on the far right side of a whiteboard.
This provides a framework for newer employees to understand what not to do. Typically when Job Safety Analysis’ (JSAs) are completed only one way of completing the task and the hazards associated with that specific method are shared. The worst case scenarios) aren’t discussed, leaving room for error. Candidly, there is rarely enough time in the moments prior to the job to determine every possible scenario. Not surprisingly,, JSA’s don’t require it.
Working Backwards
As such, we are often in the position to work backwards, in essence beginning the process after an adverse or undesired event to determine the specific actions that led to these results. Anything could play a part in a failure and be considered as an action leading to the investigated result: rushing, hand placement, body positioning, nearby ignition sources, wind direction, etc. It’s likely that at this stage new worse case scenarios will be discovered.
Factors for Failure
After working backwards to determine the actions leading to the event, the next step is understanding why these actions occur. What contributes to things like rushing? Being behind schedule, leaving the shop late, unlevel or rocky ground conditions, lack of proper training or procedures, and forgetting tools are all possible causes. At this point you can expect a few hypotheticals or limited information from newer workers, but for experienced people there are plenty of instances they can draw from.
A big part of this process is allowing people to account for their fallibility. Providing a general opportunity for them to be open about their past experiences and work through the reality of shortcomings as well as things that we can’t control.This also allows for time to think through how they’ve handled these scenarios in the past, and educate new personnel.
Rooting for Success
Now, we have enough information to root out the actual reasons for failures in safety and quality. This process can be done prior to a single task, job, or preemptively with every task and job in your operation. Identifying these root causes gives ownership to your field personnel and the opportunity to control or prevent them.
The final step is determining what to do when these instances occur. Who will make the call to EMS or the sheriff? Who is responsible for first-aid, triage, or transportation? Who will contact spill response contractors and clean-up crews? Do they have the right contact information readily available? Finally, each person should go through hands-on training through drills or table-top exercises so their expectations are clearly set and their capability certain.
A challenge in developing a positive safety culture is providing consistent ownership and involvement to the people most affected by it. We must give them the onus and responsibility of preventative planning and action when the unexpected occurs. The process and structure must of course be guided and directed by management but without intimately involving the field personnel in it’s direction, we’re not adding any value to them.
Jonathon Greiner is President and CEO of Basin Safety Consulting. Basin Safety serves the oil and gas, green energy, coal, electrical, construction, and primary sector industries. They provide technical expertise, supervision and program improvements to companies nationwide to simplify and modernize their quality, health, safety and environmental (QHSE) programs.