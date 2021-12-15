A report out from the Enerign Information Administration acknowledges that North Dakota natural gas producers by and large have met the state’s natural gas capture targets for every month but one from April 2022 to September 2021.
North Dakota adopted natural gas capture targets in 2014, phasing in more and more ambitious capture rates over time.
In 2013, prior to the targets taking effect, the Tate was flaring more than 30 percent of its natural gas production.
North Dakota’s natural gas production has been steadily rising, increasing from 1 billion cubic feet per day in 2013 to 3.4 billion cubic feet in 2020. It is expected to exceed 4 billion cubic feet by the end of 2021.
A key factor in the improved takeaway capacity, the EIA report notes, was a large increase in takeaway capacity for natural gas plant liquids (NGLs). Those have to be separated from raw natural gas before it can enter interstate pipelines.
North Dakota’s NGL takeaway capacity has risen from 60,000 barrels per day to more than 580,000 barrels pe day as of September 2021 with the construction of ONEOK’s Elk Creek pipeline.
Rystad Energy predicts shale capex is about to take off
U.S. Shale expenditures are set to jump almost 20 percent next year, according to a report out from Rystad Energy, rising from an expected $69.8 billion in 2021 to $83.4 billion in 2022.
That’s still well below Rystad’s 2022 forecast of $119.8 billion per annum for 2022 pre-pandemic, but it will still be the highest level for capex since the pandemic prompted most shale companies in the Bakken and beyond to cut capex by 30 to 40 percent.
Rystad Energy predicts that service price inflation will add $9.2 billion to Capex and increased activity will result in about $8.6 billion. That will be partially offset by $4.2 billion in savings from improved efficiencies.
Spending in the Bakken declined between 7 to 14 percent last year, according to Rystad’s analysis, but appears poised to grow by 19 percent in 2022, which matches the national average growth rate.
The Permian is slated to grow 17 percent, slightly less than the national average.
U.S. on track to be world’s largest exporter for LNG
The United States is on track to be the world’s largest liquified natural gas producer by next year, according to a report out from the Energy Information Administration.
America’s export capacity is set to grow to 11.4 billion cubic feet per day, eclipsing both No. 1 Australia and No. 2 Qatar.
America’s liquified natural gas export capacity took off once the lower 48 states began exporting LNG in 2016. In just four years, the U.S. was the third largest LNG exporter.
Two new LNG liquefaction units are coming online that will dramatically push America’s export capacity, giving it the largest in the world. These are the Train at Sabine Pass and the 18 trains at Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana.
Train 6 at Sabine Pass will add up to .76 billion cubic feet per day of LNG capacity at peak export capacity. It has already begun production in late November, and its first export is expected to ship before the end of 2021.
Calcasieu Psss, meanwhile, will bring online a combined export capacity of 12 million metric tons, or 1.6 billion cubic feet per day, once operational. Commissioning has already begun as of November, and the first production is expected before the end of the year.
All the Calcasieu trains are expected to be in service by the end of 2022.
Another LNG export project, Golden Pass, is in the works in Texas that will bring U.S. LNG peak export capacity to an estimated 16.3 billion cubic feet per day.
Liquified natural gas exports are seen by some as a way to transition other countries to a cleaner fuel, with fewer emissions.
The Bakken is knocking on the door of 3 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas production, much of which gets taken out of the state to other locations. The rise in demand for natural gas is fueling an increase in the price for natural gas, making it a more viable commodity in and of itself.
That doesn’t hurt the state’s ability to build out infrastructure to capture the continually increasing amount of gas that comes with Bakken oil production.
Coal counties questioning hydrogen project
Coal conversion counties are questioning the merits of turning the Synfeuls plant in Beulah to a hydrogen hub.
The concerns are outlined in a letter to Gov. Doug Burgum from the Coal Conversion Counties Association, which represents political subdivisions in McLean, Mercer, and Oliver Counties.
“Bakken Energy’s pending application to the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority contemplates state financial support to fund speculative hydrogen as a fuel venture with the conversion of an existing business and its associated economic beneficiaries, in effect competing against the state dollars being spent to promote and secure our lignite industry,” the letter states. “We believe state dollars should only be used to expand our energy resources, not substitute one energy resource for another, especially when there exist numerous questions whether hydrogen can ever be used as a viable fuel.”
The hydrogen hub was announced in June as a joint venture between Bakken Energy and Mitsubishi Power Americas. They are working with Basin Electric Power Cooperative subsidiary Dakota Gasification Company to acquire and redevelop the plant into what would be one of North America’s largest blue hydrogen hubs.
Dakota Gasification Company officials have said previously the Synfuels plant in Beulah is no longer viable, and that they are looking for an economically feasible alternative for its future.