A drilling ban on federal lands and waters through 2030 would mean a million American jobs lost by 2022, according to an analysis by the American Petroleum Institute. It would also fuel a shift away from U.S. energy sources to foreign ones, lead to increased carbon dioxide emissions, and reduce revenue that funds education and key conservation programs.
Texas, Wyoming, and New Mexico would be hurt the most, though other states like North Dakota could also suffer. Based on a preliminary analysis by North Dakota Director of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms, the temporary ban could cost the state as much as 150 new wells in the upcoming biennium. These costs would accelerate if the suspension became permanent.
North Dakota is considering whether to join existing lawsuits challenging the Biden administration's moratorium on federal oil and gas lease sales, or file its own suit.
Meanwhile, API's complete study of impacts from a ban on federal oil and gas leasing is online at https://www.api.org/~/media/Files/News/2020/09/API%20Overview%20One-Pager.pdf.
ESG coursework being offered as part of Leadership program
The North Dakota Petroleum Council has partnered with University of Mary and Envision Partners to create a Leadership and Management Certification Program.
The first class in the list is Environmental, Social and Governance Training, or ESG.
This is a relatively new metric that is coming from the capital investment sector. It factors in both the sustainability and societal impact of investments in a company or business, allowing investors to compare companies for things like their carbon footprint, socio-economic ethics, and other such things.
Many oil companies in the Bakken already have ESG statements, and the North Dakota Petroleum Council has also been talking about it as well, seeking ways to help oil and gas companies in the Bakken tell their ESG story.
Four ESG courses will be delivered through distance learning in a ZOOM format, and will include four half-day sessions starting May 19, from 1 to 5 p.m. CST.
Participants will learn practical guidelines on why, how, and what to report, as well as thorough guidance on developing a reporting strategy and framework.
The cost for the class is an NDPC rate of $2,100. The regular Envision price is $3,450.
If you also sign up for the Leadership and Management Certification Program, NDPC members can save an additional $300 per course, plus receive one-on-one coaching.
To register for the ESG course, visit https://app.procertx.com/#/.
For more information on the Leadership and Management Certification Program, visit envisiongroup.procertx.com/leadership-management.
For questions about the program, contact Kari Cutting at NDPC at 701-390-4048, Pat Lipovski at Envision at 403-539-0823 or University of Mary Workforce Development at 701-355-8030.
Travel expectations, restrained production fueling higher oil prices
Oil prices are about 25 percent higher year over year, based on restrained production and an expected rise in consumption for the summer travel season.
WTI futures now exceed pre-pandemic levels, settling at $61.35XX on April 21XX. They went low as negative $37.63 a barrel about a year ago as time ran out for speculators to get rid of their futures contracts ahead of actual deliveries.
Even though futures contracts went negative — meaning sellers had to pay someone to take these oil deliveries off their hands — the actual price of oil was not negative.
How long the rise in prices lasts depends on a number of variables, among them, setbacks in the COVID-19 pandemic. OPEC+ also still has a lot of spare capacity waiting in the wings — 5 million barrels per day.
How long they will sit on that remains to be seen, but the International Energy Agency projects demand will increase by 5.7 million barrels per day, or 6 percent above 2020 levels in 2021. That level will still be 3.2 percent below 2019 demand.
Meetings, studies, public comment periods
— Dakota Gasification Hazardous Waste Permit. Response period ends: Monday, May 31, 2021 https://www.deq.nd.gov/wm/PublicNotices/default.aspx#DakotaGasification
— Tioga Inert Landfill – Permit 0136 - Williams County, draft permit for solid waste management facility. Response period ends: Thursday, May 20, 2021 https://deq.nd.gov/wm/PublicNotices/default.aspx
— Hess North Dakota Pipelines LLC – East Nesson Compressor Station (Natural Gas Compressor Station) – Mountrail County, intent to issue air pollution control permit. Response period ends: Thursday, May 20, 2021. https://deq.nd.gov/AQ/PublicCom.aspx#HESSEN
— Hess North Dakota Pipelines LLC – Blue Buttes 2 Compressor Station (Natural Gas Compressor Station) – McKenzie County, notice of intent to issue air pollution control permit. Response period ends: Thursday, May 20, 2021
Notice of public inspection of the 1-Hour SO2 National Ambient Air Quality (NAAQS) Data Requirements Rule (DRR) Report for 2021 - All North Dakota. Response period ends Wednesday, June 2, 2021. ttps://deq.nd.gov/AQ/PublicCom.aspx#DRR