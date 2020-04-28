Bakken crude oil is not more volatile than other oils, so says the Department of Energy in a report it submitted to Congress on Tuesday, April 28.
The Department of Energy had commissioned a study to investigate the properties of Bakken crude oil as compared to other oils with Sandia National Laboratories after the state of Washington passed a law requiring crude oil unloaded in that state to meet a 9 psi Reid Vapor Pressure, which would effectively block the Pacific Northwest as a destination for Bakken crude.
At the time Washington put its new law into place, North Dakota was sending about 186,000 barrels per day of crude oil by rail to Washington, according to figures from the Department of Ecology in Washington.
National standards only require crude oil to be conditioned to 14.7 psi. North Dakota, meanwhile, has passed a law requiring operators to condition Bakken crude to 13.7 psi before transporting it from the state.
That moved followed fiery derailments of Bakken crude that caused explosions to occur, and raised questions about the light sweet oil's volatility.
In its study, Sandia found that Bakken crude has comparable thermal hazard distances, and that its properties are similar to other alkane-based hydrocarbons — aka Permian oil and conventionally produced oil taken from the United States Strategic Petroleum Reserve Fund.
Its burn characteristics were not only similar to the other oils, but vapor pressure was not found to be statistically significant in affecting thermal hazard outcomes.
North Dakota’s Congressional delegation has been pressing the U.S. Department of Transportation and its Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration (PHMSA) to preempt Washington’s law, which the lawmakers said violates the Interstate Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution and usurps the U.S. Department of Transportation’s primary authority over the shipment of crude oil in the United States.
The delegation released a joint statement Tuesday, April 28 about the Department of Energy's submission of the Sandia study to Congress.
“As the Sandia study proves, Bakken crude is no different from Permian Basin oil or the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. There is no scientific basis for Washington state or other states to impose a de-facto ban on our crude oil or require further regulations on its transport. With this study formally submitted to Congress, we urge the Department of Transportation to preempt Washington’s law and protect interstate commerce.”