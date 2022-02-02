More than $1 billion is available from the U.S. Department of the Interior for the cleanup of orphaned oil and gas wells across the nation. The funds are part of the $4.7 billion allocation in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The purpose of the program is two-fold. The initiative will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from abandoned oil wells, which according to estimates by experts releases 2,500 metric tons or so of methane per well annually. And it will also help keep oil and gas workers employed even in a low-carbon world, as there are enough abandoned oil and gas wells across the nation to keep oil and gas thousands of workers busy for decades, given that the Environmental Protection Agency has estimated there are 3.2 million abandoned wells in the United States.
Those factors made the abandoned well provision, which was based North Dakota’s Bakken Restart and Sen. Kevin Cramers REGROW Act, to gain widespread bipartisan support, sealing its place in the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
Department of the interior has released funding amounts for the 26 states that filed notices of intent for the abandoned well funds, which included North Dakota and Montana.
The big winners are Texas and Pennsylvania, who were eligible for the most funding from Phase 1, at $107.5 million and 104.2 million respectively. Ohio was a more distant third at $84.9 million, followed by Oklahoma at $78.2 million and California, at $61.5 million.
North Dakota and Montana, meanwhile, are eligible for $39.32 million and $26.33 million for Phase One, respectively.
“The Department is taking a thoughtful and methodical approach to implementing the orphaned oil and gas well program that aims to get money to states as quickly as possible while being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars. We are committed to ensuring states receive investments equitably and based on data-driven needs,” Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a media release.
Department of Interior will release detailed application guidance for the initial grant applications, it said, to help states plan their programs, as well as instructions for collecting additional data about orphaned wells in their states. That data will be used to finalize the funding formula for future grant rounds.
North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms has told the Williston Herald previously that North Dakota has about 94 additional wells to plug and reclaim, over and above the ones it started under the Bakken Restart program.
“So there is a lot of work to be done over the next four or five years under the IGA as we call it, or the Infrastructure, investment and Jobs Act, and North Dakota will be an active participant in that,” Helms said during a recent press conference reviewing the accomplishments of the state’s Bakken Restart.
Helms said the national program is using essentially the same process North Dakota used, and is expected to plug between 100 to 150,000 orphaned wells nationwide.
“Our problem is a relatively small number,” Helms said. “Maybe that is why we were so successful in inventing the program. But what you see in the federal program is what you got in North Dakota in 2020 and 2021. So we’re just so grateful for these great North Dakota people who took this bull by the horns when we rolled this CARES Act protect out and got all the MSAs got all the subcontractors, got all the people on the payroll and made this thing work in a very short timeframe. It just really shows the North Dakota pride and the work ethic and the caring that our local employers have for their employees.”