Yet another decision has been issued by the Department of the Interior regarding Lake Sakakawea and Missouri Riverbed minerals within the Fort Berthold Reservation.
The new opinion was issued by Department of the Interior Solicitor Robert T. Anderson. It sides with the MHA Nation and reverses a decision issued by the same office under the Trump administration by Daniel Jorjani .
Anderson said extensive historical surveys affirm a 1936 Margold Opinion and a 2017 Tompkins opinion that the original bed of the Missouri River within the boundaries of Fort Berthold Indian Reservation did not pass to North Dakota by operation of the Equal Footing Doctrine.
But even if one didn’t agree with that interpretation, it is impossible to ignore the intent of the 1984 Mineral Restoration Act.
“The Jorjani Opinion’s disruption of this long standing precedent was insufficiently supported by law and by historical facts regarding the tribal use of the Missouri River and the purpose of the reservation,” Anderson wrote in his opinion. “My conclusion reaffirms the Department’s position dating back nearly 86 years and is supported by recent and past Supreme Court precedent on the matter. Based upon this determination, I further conclude that the mineral interests underlying the original bed of the Missouri River, as well as the interests underlying dry uplands taken and then restored as stated in the 1949 Takings Act and the 1984 Mineral Restoration Act, respectively, are held in trust for the benefit of the (MHA) Nation.”
MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox was pleased with the decision.
“The Department of Interior has now corrected the grave injustice caused by the Jorjani Opinion and restored the federal government’s long-standing recognition that the Missouri riverbed within the Fort Berthold Reservation belongs to the MHA Nation, He said. “We look forward to working with the Department of Interior to implement Solicitor Anderson’s Opinion and to protect the MHA Nation’s historic rights to the Missouri riverbed.”
Anderson’s decision will bolster a case the tribe had filed in July 2020 in the Court of Federal Claims which seeks $100 million in unpaid royalties as well as future payments from oil and gas drilling in the disputed area.
North Dakota has been arguing that it assumed ownership of the Missouri Riverbed when it became a state in 1889, as well as minerals under Lake Sakakawea based on the Equal Footing Doctrine.
However, Lake Sakakawea didn’t exist at that time, and the North Dakota legislature subsequently clarified that the state is only entitled to minerals that lie under the original historical riverbed of the Missouri River.
MHA Nation’s suit follows in familiar footsteps, though it began in a federal venue. In 2012, the Wilkinson family was Williams County among mineral owners filing suit when North Dakota sought to claim all minerals under Lake Sakakawea — despite decades of records to the contrary.
The courts ultimately sided with the Wilkinsons, and there was even a hearing last year to determine whether any damages are owed to the Wilkinsons in that case.
The MHA Nation also says it has decades of records showing their tribe owns the minerals that North Dakota is now trying to claim.
“The Department of Interior violated both its fiduciary duty as the Tribe’s trustee and its treaty obligations when DOI illegally took away the MHA Nation’s rights to the Missouri riverbed and gave these rights to the state of North Dakota in a false opinion issued by DOI Solicitor Daniel Jorjani on May 26, 2020,” MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox said at the time. “This new M-Opinion purports to overturn over 80 years of existing DOI precedent, two prior DOI M-Opinions and a binding DOI Interior Board of Land Appeals decision, all finding that the Missouri Riverbed was held in trust by the federal government for the MHA Nation before North Dakota statehood. This lawsuit in the Court of Federal Claims seeks to hold DOI financially responsible for this illegal taking of our property rights and for the breach of the duties DOI owes to the MHA Nation under its trust responsibilities and our Treaties. MHA Nation will also seek to set aside this wrongfully decided and false Jorjani M-Opinion.”