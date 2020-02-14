On Friday, the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources announced the oil and gas production figures for December.
Daily oil production was down slightly from November's record, as was gas production, but gas capture was up very slightly. Here's a look at the pertinent numbers.
45,746,231 — total barrels of oil produced in December, compared to 45,571,107 in November
1,475,685 — daily oil production in December in barrels, compared to a record of 1,519,037 barrels per day in November
94,854,574 — MCF of natural gas produced in December, compared to 94,097,559 in November
3,059,835 — daily gas production in December in MCF, compared to a record of 3,136,585 in November
84% — gas capture rate in December, compared to 83% in November
15,979 — preliminary number of wells that produced oil in December, compared to a record of 16,110 in November
14,847 — number of productive wells in the Bakken/Three Forks formation, compared to 1,132 legacy wells