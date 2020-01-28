While North Dakota Public Service Commissioners have clearly signaled they are close to a vote on, and likely approval of, expanding the Dakota Access Pipeline at their last work session on the topic, things are not as clear cut for the pipeline’s expansion in other states that the pipeline crosses, namely Illinois and Iowa.
In Iowa, environmental, landowner, and tribal groups have opposed the pipeline. The state's utilities board has meanwhile decided it wants more information about Dakota Access plans to nearly double capacity, going from 570,000 barrels of Bakken crude per day to nearly 1.1 million.
In its eight-page order, the board lists requests for expert analysis on a variety of questions, including the affect of a drag-reducing additive on the pipeline’s longevity and whether that additive poses any increased risk of larger spills.
There are also questions about the pipeline's current and proposed maximum operating pressures, as well as whether the company will increase its inspections of the pipeline’s right of way. And the utilities board wants a list of all permits and authorizations the company requires and their status, along with a list of any outstanding damage claims against the company and their status.
Dakota Access has 30 days to respond to the board's order dated Jan. 13, after which the board will review the company’s answers and decide its next steps.
Environmental groups have also staunchly opposed the project in Illinois, where Dakota Access would need to build two new pumping stations, one in Hancock County and another along the Ohio River near Joppa, which is near the southern edge of the state. The project would also include replacing two pumping stations at Patoka, which is about 80 miles east of St. Louis.
A labor group in Illinois has meanwhile entered the fray. The Grow America’s Infrastructure Now coalition conducted a telephone survey of 700 people in the Illinois last week. The poll found that nearly two-thirds of the state’s residents support expansion of the project, and that they value the company’s safety record over the last two years of operation.
The survey comes as the pipeline approaches a key, evidentiary hearing on Feb. 10 and 11 in Chicago.
“The Dakota Access Pipeline Optimization project is a game changer for safe and efficient energy transportation,” said GAIN spokesman Craig Stevens. “By considering an increase to DAPL’s capacity, the Illinois Commerce Commission has an incredible opportunity to bolster U.S. energy security, reduce reliance on foreign energy imports, and take the risk off the road by promoting safe delivery of our nation’s energy resources. It’s noteworthy that so many Illinois residents recognize the importance of their state’s energy industry, and this project specifically, in advance of the February ICC hearing.”
The poll found that Illinois residents not only support Dakota Access, but the energy industry in general. Ninety-percent said they believe it’s important for the United States to be energy independent, while 85 percent agreed that the oil and gas industry is important to the economy in Illinois.
“The findings from this poll show robust support for the Dakota Access Pipeline and energy infrastructure in Illinois,” said pollster Micah Roberts, a partner at Public Opinion Strategies, the firm that conducted the poll on behalf of the GAIN Coalition. "Bottom line, our polling found that the majority of Illinoisans recognize the economic and safety benefits of pipeline infrastructure and favor increasing the Dakota Access pipeline’s capacity.”