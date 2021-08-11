The Dakota Access Pipeline has begun to move additional barrels of oil, according to information shared by company officials in their most recent earnings call.
In the call, Chief Financial Officer Tom Long and Group Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer Mackie McCrea noted that minimum volume commitments for the DAPL expansion project kicked in Aug. 1.
“Yes, we have seen for August a significant increase in nominations, and we’re seeing the flows begin,” McCrea said said.
These MVCs represent long-term customers, Long added.
“Wight completion of this phase of the optimization, Dakota Access now has the ability to flow 750,000 barrels per day.”
The full expansion proposed for Dakota Access is 1.1 million barrels of oil per day. While the proposed expansion has received all of its state permits, the fate of the line itself is still under federal scrutiny, with a court-ordered Environmental Impact Statement under way.That study will also evaluate the expansion.
The outcome of the study will be a deciding factor in whether the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reissues an easement for the Lake Oahe crossing which was revoked last year by Judge James Boasberg.
The situation has left Dakota Access operating across an easement it technically is not permitted for, which has outraged members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe who oppose the pipeline.
During the earnings call, McCrea said the company’s crude oil segment overall has definitely turned around.
“(As) an example, on a majority of our pipelines, we were at about 2.5 million barrels a day pre-pandemic, and we’re back up to about 50,000 barrels less than that,” McCrea said. “So our volumes have recovered to almost 95 to 98 percent from where they were. These are the volumes across Texas and now the Bakken.”
Starting in January, McCrea said Energy Transfer has added between 500,000 to 600,000 barrels per day of crude oil that they didn’t have previously.
“We fell like we’re kind of at the bottom,” he said. “We think that we’re going to continue to keep our volumes where they are or grow.”
How much of that additional 500,000 to 600,000 is crude oil on the Dakota Access expansion was not clear in the earnings call. An email has been sent to the company to ask about that. The information will be added to this story if it becomes available.
Rigs are moving “in a big way” McCrea added during the earnings call.
“We’ve seen our volumes in our midstream just in the first quarter of this year to the second quarter of this year go up by 8 percent,” he said. “And if you look at just the Permian alone, it’s up 15 percent.”
Meanwhile, in Texas, where the company has too much crude oil takeaway, the company is looking for repurposing opportunities. Those could include carbon capture and utilization projects.
“If you look kind of along the Gulf Coast, there’s nobody that hs more pipelines of all different sorts than us,” McCrea said. “So as we look to repurpose pipelines, fi there’s opportunities to repurpose it to move CO2 out flue gas from some of these industrials along the coast, there’s probably nobody better situated than us. But, we’re not really out chasing, say, a CO2 sequestration project out in the Gulf.”
The company is, however, evaluating its opportunities in the ESG space and has made announcements already on the solar front and another that would capture CO2 and deliver it to customers that would produce food-grade CO2. Other projects the company is looking at include enhanced oil recovery, and another undisclosed carbon utilization project.