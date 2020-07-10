Dakota Access has run through the preliminary appeals necessary to seek relief within the U.S. Circuit Court for Washington, D.C., in an attempt to avoid an order that would shut the 570,000-barrel per day line down and require it to be empty by Aug. 5.
Judge James Boasberg on Monday had ruled that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers erred when it did not require a more detailed Environmental Impact Statement instead of a shorter Environmental Assessment for the pipeline before allowing it to cross under Lake Oahe. The judge not only sent the pipeline back for more study, however, but decided it must cease operation and empty while that study is completed.
“If projections of financial distress are sufficient to prevent vacatur, the court fears that agencies and third parties may choose to devote as many resources as early as possible to a challenged project — and then claim disruption in light of such investments,” Boasberg wrote in the order. “Such a strategy is contrary to the purpose of NEPA, which seeks to ensure that the government ‘looks before it leaps.’”
Dakota Access has not begun steps to empty and shut down the pipeline, which it said in court would take between 86 to 101 days to accomplish. The line must be purged one segment at a time and filled with nitrogen to prevent corrosion, company officials testified. That will cost $24 million.
Some media interpreted statements the company made and the fact it was still seeking shipping contracts to mean that Dakota Access would defy the court’s order. The company issued a statement to the contrary not long after such stories appeared.
“To be clear, we have never suggested we would defy a court order,” the statement read. “Rather, DAPL is seeking appropriate relief from that order through the established legal process.”
The company declined to clarify anything further about the matter, directing the Williston Herald to the court docket instead.
The paper trail filed in court notes that the Standing Rock Sioux expressed willingness to negotiate a longer timeframe for the shut down, but that the company preferred Boasberg simply deny its preliminary appeal — considered a routine first step — so that it could more swiftly pursue real legal remedies, which he granted.
In outlining its case for the emergency stay of Boasberg's shutdown, the company estimated total losses would range to $7.5 billion for North Dakota employers and residents, and job losses would fall between 4,500 to 7,100.
That doesn't count the significant losses to other states, nor to a national economy that is still struggling to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The court did not “fully grapple with the gravity of those consequences,” the company wrote. Nor did it properly weigh them against the “extremely remote risk" that any actual harm to the Tribes "will ever come to pass.”
The Dakota Access crossing at Lake Oahe is 90 feet below the river, and was installed using horizontal drilling, the company pointed out.
“HDD methods are so safe that from 2010 to 2018, only one, 1.7-barrel leak was reported on any crude oil pipeline installed using that method,” the company wrote.
Even in the event of a spill, oil would have to migrate through 90 feet of low-permeability alluvium, glacial deposits, and sediments to get to the lake. But gravity means oil would not do that in any case. It would follow the path of the bore hole, accumulating at points on either side of the lake.
“The spill modeling also shows that oil would come nowhere close to a tribal water intake, even if no response to a major spill occurred for 10 days,” the company wrote.
That kind of delayed response would also be unlikely. The company is required by federal law to respond to a spill within six hours of discovery.
“Dakota Access has equipment and plans in place for a swift and effective response to and remediation of a leak or spill many times larger than the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration approved worst-case discharge at Lake Oahe,” the company wrote.
A stay would preserve what is a safe, low-risk status quo, Energy Transfer Partners argued, while a shutdown would not only incur great costs to numerous innocent parties, but would also increase environmental and health risks by shifting crude oil transport to rail, statistically much more likely to result in spills and related incidents.
A 110-car train carries 77,000 barrels of oil, six times the volume of oil likely in a worst-case spill, the company wrote.
There would also be logistical difficulties in shifting oil to rail, which would result in further harm to the industry and the associated chain of businesses and jobs.
Initially, only 70,000 to 200,000 barrels could be diverted to railroad transportation, the company estimated. The remaining production would have to be shut in, costing producers already reeling from COVID-19 impacts millions more in lost revenue every month. That wouldn’t include the largely unrecoverable costs of shutting in and then maintaining non-producing wells.
This situation would likely trigger new capital expenditure cuts and layoffs, which would trickle down to third-party vendors as well.
But, even if the rail capacity issue can be resolved quickly, there’s still an extra $5 to $10 cost per barrel for this type of transportation, which will add between $1 to $2 billion more per year. Those costs would also likely rise as demand for oil transportation by rail increases.
The sudden movement of so much oil onto rail is also bound to displace other users, such as farmers who rely on it for grain transportation, causing them economic pain as well, and far down the line, refineries, many of which designed their facilities around the expectation of a consistent and economical supply of the Bakken’s light sweet crude, would face higher costs as well. That would lead to higher prices for consumers, and could also lead to some job losses as well.
On top of that, Dakota Access said, there will be the loss of millions in tax revenue that supports schools, roads, health care and other services. The pipeline has generated almost a quarter of a billion in tax revenue in the past two years.