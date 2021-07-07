Dakota Access is not the only Bakken pipeline whose fate is in question. Marathon’s Tesoro High Plains crude oil system in Montana and North Dakota is also embroiled in a legal quagmire, putting its fate in doubt.
The underground crude oil system is important because it collectively carries about one-third of the Bakken’s crude oil to market.
Marathon had shut the line partially down after an order from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, amid claims that the pipeline has been trespassing on Native American land for seven years. Marathon was also fined $187 million in damages in connection with that decision, which the Trump administration Larter reduced to $4 million.
The Biden administration, however, reviewed the decisions and vacated all of them, amid due process concerns. They sent the matter back to the regional director, with instructions to provide a full and fair opportunity for all parties to be heard — basically, square one.
Marathon, meanwhile, filed suit against the government, accusing it of violating the Administrative Procedure Act for vacating the orders without any of the required notice, as well as violating Fifth Amendment due process rights.
In the suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for North Dakota, Marathon says it has already fully paid back-rent and past-use payments, as dictated by the BIA. The total tab was $4 million, including $2.2 million for back rent and unauthorized use and $1.7 million in interest.
The pipeline system in question was built in the 1950s and its right of way was issued by the BIA in 1953. The right of way was renewed and reissued every 20 years thereafter, up to June 2013. Attempts to negotiate a new right of way for the line fell apart amid disputes about the true market-value of the leases.
The line was previously owned by Tesoro, which changed its name to Andeavor, the latter of which was purchased by Marathon purchased in 2018. Andeavor had sought to renew the leases for the line prior to its sale, but after negotiations fell apart the individual landowners, who control 66 of the 90 acres in question, filed suit.
Meanwhile, MHA had also been negotiating with the company on the remaining 24 acres owned by the tribe. The deal they struck was millions more than what individual landowners were offered. That prompted some to call for shutting down the Tesoro High Plains Pipeline until Marathon makes an offer in line with “fair market value.”