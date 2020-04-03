Dakota Access pipeline’s expansion now has three of four state’s approval for its proposal to expand capacity, even as the company faces continued legal issues with its original permits.
The Iowa Utilities Board is the latest to extend approval to Dakota Access plans to expand its capacity from 570,000 barrels of oil per day to 1.1 million.
Meanwhile, a judge in District Court of Washington DC has ruled that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers must complete a more stringent environmental impact study of the pipeline’s original route under the National Environmental Policy Act, due to the controversial nature of the project. That may not affect operations of the pipeline. The judge in the case, James Boasberg has asked parties to file a brief on whether the pipeline can continue to operate, or whether its original permits must be vacated.
Dakota Access has already received approval for its expansion plans from North Dakota and South Dakota, which now gives it three of the four it needs to proceed with that project.
Landowners, environmental groups and tribal groups in Iowa were among those opposing expansion of the pipeline, which had prompted the Iowa Utilities Board to request additional information about the project. Those questions included things like the effect of a drag-reducing additive on the pipeline’s longevity, and any increased risk of spills.
After reviewing the company’s answers to those questions, the IUB said that the pipeline’s increased capacity wouldn’t affect its safety.
Illinois is the last remaining state, where Dakota Access will need to build a new pumping station in Illinois, along with updates of other stations.
Environmental groups have staunchly opposed the project, but labor groups have equally staunchly advocated for it.
A survey of 700 people in the state by the GAIN Coalition, which stands for Grow American Infrastructure Now found that nearly two-thirds of the state’s population support the project and value the pipeline’s safety record over two years of operation.
“The GAIN Coalition applauds the Iowa Utilities Board for approving the optimization of the Dakota Access Pipeline in Iowa,” GAIN spokesman Craig Stevens said. “With today’s decision, DAPL Optimization is one step closer to allowing more American-produced crude oil to move to market and meet our country’s growing energy needs. The project will support high-skilled jobs and ensure the safe transportation of American oil. Pipelines like Dakota Access are some of the most heavily regulated, technologically advanced, and monitored infrastructure projects in the country.”