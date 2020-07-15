Oil may continue to flow through the Dakota Access pipeline while an appeals court examines whether the line should be shut down for more environmental study.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has granted an administrative stay for the July 6 district court order that had directed the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down and empty of oil by August 5 while additional study is conducted.
Judge James Boasberg had ruled in March that the Corps should have prepared the lengthier Environmental Impact Statement instead of the shorter Environmental Assessment when it issued the easement for the pipeline's Lake Oahe crossing. Boasberg said the matter is “highly controversial” under the National Environmental Protection Act, and that it should have triggered an EIS.
A number of groups did protest the Dakota Access pipeline during its construction, but the term "highly controversial" under NEPA does not refer just to strenuous opposition or public controversy in the general sense. Case law has established that it requires "something more" than strenuous opposition or the willingness to go to court to avoid establishing allowing a "heckler's veto" that would outweigh the reasoned analysis of federal regulatory agencies.
The appeals court's stay of Boasberg’s order should not at this point be viewed as a ruling on the merits of the motion. It is procedural, to give the higher court sufficient opportunity to consider Energy Transfer Partner’s emergency motion for stay.
The court has also ordered plaintiffs in the case, which include the Standing Rock Sioux, to file a joint response to the emergency motions for stay and administrative stay by 4 p.m. Monday, July 20. Replies to that from the defendants, which include the Corps and Energy Transfer Partners, are then due by Thursday, July 23.
A number of parties have already filed amicus briefs with the Court of Appeals.
A coalition of states led by Montana and Indiana have argued that the shutdown order will tie up transportation of agricultural commodities, with severe consequences for food security, particularly amid a pandemic where supply chains are already facing significant disruption.
They estimate at least $345 million in lost revenue due to that alone, as well as thousands of jobs lost in Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota.
An industry coalition, meanwhile, led by the American Petroleum Institute and joined by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and National Association of Convenience Stores, said the shutdown would affect regional economies up and down the supply chain and lead to higher gas pump prices for every American consumer.
North Dakota outlined billions in lost revenue for its already struggling oil and gas industry, as well as potentially permanent job losses of between 4,447 to 7,175 workers. That would be on top of the 76,000 unemployment claims its received since February, when the pandemic was beginning to move across the United States.
The state, too, would lose at least $2 billion, funds that support a variety of programs, particularly health and human services, which are already strained due to increased costs and lost revenues from the coronavirus pandemic.
While the District Court had suggested that economic risks had been knowingly entered by Energy Transfer partners, the vast majority of those affected had no say in the permitting or court processes, North Dakota Solicitor General Matthew Sagsveen pointed out.
“How can it be said that other industries, and their employees, have only themselves to blame for the hardship the district court’s order would cause, including third-party oil and natural gas gatherers, processors, transmission providers, vendors, and the many supporting local industries such as restaurants and hotels?” Sagsveen said. “Or other industries, such as farming, that would experience serious disruption from rail congestion.”
These are real harms that far outweigh any purely speculative harm that might occur in the unlikely event of a spill in the 13 months it takes to complete the EIS, Sagsveen and other amicus parties argued.
Dakota Access has operated for three years now without any large spills, amicus parties pointed out. A spill in any case is highly unlikely as the HDD method of pipe installation has put the line 90 feet below the lake bed, where third-party strikes are all but impossible.
PHMSA meanwhile will continue to require Dakota Access to keep adequate measures in place for spill response, and the EPA would also require full cleanup and remediation of any release. The Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund would also reimburse plaintiffs for any costs and damages, including natural resource damages.
“The harms Plaintiffs seek to avoid are thus already mitigated through extensive federal regulations,” the American Petroleum Institute wrote.
Plaintiffs also filed a motion Tuesday afternoon objecting to all the briefs filed in the case, which they said merely restate what had already been argued in the lower court's ruling.