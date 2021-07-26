More than 9,500 alarms were set off in a two-year period due to a wildly fluctuating nitrogen-reliant pressure relief valve system on the Dakota Access pipeline, according to a notice of probable violation and proposed civil penalty issued by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.
Local climate conditions were causing rapid pressure fluctuations on a nitrogen supply that is used to regulate the valves. That caused thousands of alarms from 2017 to 2019 at Johnson’s Corner, Watford City, Trenton, Ramburg, Stanley, and Epping.
Allowing the valve set points to fluctuate for such a long period of time was one of seven probable violations listed by PHMSA in the notice, which proposes a fine of $93,200 for two of the violations. First, for failing to properly update its operations and maintenance manual, which referenced procedures no longer in the manual that were still being used. Second, for not enhancing the company’s public awareness program beyond the baseline, 660-foot buffer area, which is required for high consequence areas.
There’s no indication any of the violations caused any oil to leak. Dakota Access has 30 days to respond to the notice of probable violations, or request a hearing on it.
Two of violations won’t require further enforcement action, PHMSA decided.
Those were at the Johnson Corner Pump Station, which had been set at 1355 instead of 1335, a limit that ensures Maximum Operating Pressure does not exceed 110 percent downstream, corrected in June of 2019. And a missed inspection at Redfield Station of the overpressure safety valve, which should have been done in 2018. The inspection was completed Jan. 28, 2019.
PHMSA issued compliance orders for the public awareness violation as well as the remaining violations, which included not placing stormwater drainage valves correctly, allowing nitrogen-regulated overpressure protection valves to fluctuate too widely too often for too long a time, and failing to continually re-evaluate its spill modeling and update its Integrity Management program to reflect operating experience.
Energy Transfer spokeswoman Lisa Coleman said the violations were identified in a standard audit completed in early 2019.
“All but one of the items identified have already been addressed (or are in the process of being addressed),” she told the Williston Herald. “DAPL will address shortly the one remaining issue that PHMSA responded to for the first time this week. This all reflects the continued commitment to safely operating the Dakota Access Pipeline, including the crossing at Lake Oahe. As always, we appreciate PHMSA’s focus on the safety of pipelines across the country.”
Coleman would not say what the remaining issue was.
Dakota Access has attracted numerous protests and litigation from environmental groups and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which want to shut the line shut down. The latter has said they are concerned about the potential for a major spill at Lake Oahe, where the line crosses 90 feet under the Missouri River, near the Standing Rock Sioux's reservation.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has meanwhile filed a notice with the U.S. District Court of Columbia about the violations out of “an abundance of caution.”
In the notice, the Corps said it will take the Notice of Probably Violations into account as it is working through the court-ordered Environmental Impact Statement. The agency also mentions it is considering recent requests by Standing Rock and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribes to extend the timeline for completing the EIS.
Standing Rock has requested a 90-day extension and Cheyenne River has asked for six months to review all of the 48,000 comments the public has made about the pipeline since the EIS began last fall. If the timeline is changed, the Corps said it will advise Dakota Access and all cooperating agencies, as well as provide an update to the public at its website.
The Corps had said previously it would complete the EIS by March 2022.
The EIS was ordered by Judge James Boasberg after the court determined the agency should have conducted the lengthier environmental study for the pipeline, due to its controversial nature, and revoked its permit to cross under Lake Oahe.
Now that the line lacks a proper easement, the Corps could order the pipeline to shut down, but it has said the line can continue to operate while the study occurs.
Dakota Access carries about half of the Bakken’s oil to markets in the Gulf Coast, by way of a connection to the Energy Transfer Crude Oil Pipeline in Patoka, Illinois.