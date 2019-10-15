Dallas-based Goodnight Midstream has a new Chief Financial Officer. The oilfield water midstream company has named Ben Daitch to the position.
Daitch has extensive experience as an accomplished financial professional and an extensive background in the energy industry.
“Goodnight Midstream is leading the greenfield development of midstream oilfield wastewater
management. It is an honor to join the team and I look forward to further strengthening the Company’s
financial performance,” Daitch said.
Most recently, Daitch was Chief Financial Officer at Paradigm Midstream, where he was responsible for all aspects of finance, treasury, accounting and human resources. Before that he was Chief Financial Officer at Jamex, Lonestar Resources and CDX gas. Previously, he was an investment banker at UBS, Bank of America and Deustche Bank. He has an MBA from New York University’s School of Business and a bachelors in management from Binghamton University.
“We are pleased to welcome Ben to our team,” said Patrick Walker, CEO of Goodnight Midstream. “He is a
veteran of the energy industry with a proven record of building and leading high performing midstream
teams. Along with Tailwater Capital’s increased capital commitment, Goodnight has the balance sheet
and team necessary to expand our business in partnership with our producers, and sustainably support our continued double-digit growth.”