Crestwood Equity Partners will acquire Oasis Midstream for a value of $1.8 billion in a mixed cash and equity transaction that will include $660 million of Oasis Midstream’s outstanding debts as of September 2021.
Crestwood will use $160 million in cash and finance the rest of the transaction with around 33.8 million newly issued Crestwood common units.
Oasis will receive $150 million in cash plus an aggregate of 21 million common units in exchange for the 33.8 million common units held in Oasis Midstream. They will also receive a $10 million cash payment for ownership of the General partner interest of Oasis Midstream.
Oasis Midstream’s public unit holders will receive an aggregate of 12.9 million Crestwood common units, in exchange for the 14.8 million Oasis Midstream common units outstanding.
The merger is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions and regulations. Upon closing, Oasis Midstream’s former unit holders will own about 35 percent of Crestwood’s outstanding common units, of which about 22 percent will be owned by Oasis Petroleum.
Oasis will have the right to appoint two representatives to Crestwood’s Board of Directors, subject to ongoing ownership thresholds. Both boards have unanimously approved the transaction terms.
Crestwood President and CEO Robert G. Phillips said the acquisition is strategic for Crestwood.
“This transaction enhances our competitive position in the Williston and Delaware Basins, enables Crestwood to capture substantial operational, commercial, and capacity synergies as we integrate the Oasis Midstream assets into our existing operations, and substantially expands the long-term contract acreage and inventory dedications of our gathering and processing portfolio.”
The timing is also right, he added.
“Importantly, we are completing this transaction during period when macro oil and gas fundamentals are exceptionally supportive of upstream development and there is increasing demand for midstream infrastructure and services,” he said.
The transaction will immediately add to Crestwood’s distributable cash flow per unit in 2022 as well.
“(This) strengthens our financial position by increasing 2021E pro forma Adjusted EBITDA and positive free cash flow by approximately 40 percent and maintains our strong balance sheet with pro-forma leverage of approximately 3.5x after the merger is completed,” Phillips said. “Given the confidence we have in the quality of the Oasis Midstream assets, expectations for continued Bakken development by Oasis petroleum, and our experience in efficiently integrating assets, Crestwood plans to accelerate return of capital to our common unit holders through a 5 percent increase in the distribution once the transaction is closed.”
Oasis Petroleum CEO and Oasis Midstream Chairman Danny Brown said the deal creates a midstream leader in the Bakken, that will be well positioned with the right size and scale, as well las a diversified customer base.
“Crestwood’s experienced team brings a track record of operational excellence to handle a large portion of our company’s hydrocarbons and produced water in the Williston Basin,” he said. “Oasis Midstream. Unit holders, including Oasis petroleum, are receiving compelling value in this transaction and will benefit from an ownership position in a larger combined company that will have a strong balance sheet and pay attractive distributions.”
The Crestwood acquisition follows on Oasis Petroleum’s acquisition of Diamondback Energy’s QEP assets in the Williston Basin, with a cash payment at closing of $511.3 million net with the $75 million deposit paid in the second quarter of 2021. The final transaction price reflected customary purchase price adjustments, which was valued at 745 million as of April 1, 2021.
At the same time, Oasis also announced its lenders have raised their borrowing based from $400 million to $900 million, with the next redetermination of borrowing base set for April 1, 2022.
"The closing of this asset acquisition allows us to integrate and drive significant value from our Williston Basin position, where we see long-term running room given our pro forma inventory depth," said Danny Brown, Oasis' Chief Executive Officer. "The closing follows Oasis' Permian Basin exit in June and represents a strategic portfolio repositioning, where we were able to buy assets for PDP value and sell assets for a significant premium to PDP value. With the closing, Oasis' pro forma volumes increase by approximately 50%.”
Brown added the company remains committed to increasing its fixed dividend by more than 33 percent, to 50 cents per share or $2 per share annualized, in November of 2021.
"I'm thankful for the hard work of all those involved in this transaction, with special thanks to the field employees who have been running the asset since we announced the transaction," Brown added. "We look forward to Oasis operating this asset in a manner consistent with our values: being respectful of, and engaging with, all of our stakeholders, including the Three Affiliated Tribes on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation; showing commitment to our communities and the environment; and operating in a safe and sustainable manner."