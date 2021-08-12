Following on the heels of the bipartisan infrastructure deal is a $4.2 trillion budget resolution that contains much of Democrats climate change agenda. While that bill is being pushed through using reconciliation, which requires just a simple majority, it still moved out of the Senate with a number of energy-related amendments dangling from it, including one from Sen. Kevin Cramer that prohibits a ban on fracking.
Cramer’s proposed ban on hydraulic fracturing passed “vote-a-rama” by a 57 to 42 margin, attracting votes from seven Democrats, including Montana Sen. Jon Tester.
“Democrats enacting a ban on fracking would weaken national security, increase global emissions, and take more money out of the pocketbooks of hardworking Americans,” said Cramer. “If they reject our amendment to their reckless tax-and-spend proposal, Senate Democrats would be admitting that imposing their radical agenda on the American people is more important than lowering costs for their constituents, protecting our national security, or even decreasing the world’s carbon footprint.”
Other amendments that passed muster in the vote-a-rama parade included one from Sen. John Hoeven to promote increased use of reliable power sources like coal and nuclear energy and one from from West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore, to deploy carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration technologies.
Arkansas Sen. John Boozman, meanwhile, offered one that prohibits USDA from discriminating against fossil fuel power plants when it comes to financing. Tester was among Democrats who supported that amendment, which passed 53 to 46.
Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer’s amendment, meanwhile, set an income limit of $100,000 for those claiming tax credits for electric vehicles and capped purchase amounts at $40,000 — too little for most any truck.
Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst’s amendment prohibits new permits or federal methane requirements on livestock. That one passed 66 to 33.
Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan offered an amendment prohibiting the purchase of Chinese goods for renewable energy projects that receive federal funds and Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden offered one prohibiting use of federal funds for materials or technology manufactured or mined by forced labor.
None of these amendments are binding. They serve mainly to force Senators to go on record on tough issues, thus providing fodder for future political ads.