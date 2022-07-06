There was a flurry of media statements in response to the recent Supreme Court decision in the West Virginia vs EPA on the Clean Power Plan, a case that included North Dakota as a plaintiff.
The court's ruling that the Obama administration exceeded its authority under the Clean Air Act does not outright strip away the EPA’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, but it does significantly narrow the path such regulatory actions may take. It also suggests that novel legal interpretations of the issue will face stiff headwinds with the high court.
North Dakota’s regulatory officials and trade groups have all been watching this case for some time.
“The Lignite Energy Council opposed the Clean Power Plan and joined the lawsuit because it was designed to be overly burdensome to states like North Dakota and its power plants,” Lignite Energy Council president and CEO Jason Bohrer said. “It would have resulted in higher costs, a decrease in grid stability, and the loss of thousands of jobs with no environmental benefit.”
Bohrer said puts the court's decision places authority back into the hands of elected officials, instead of bureaucrats in Washington D.C.
“We are proud to have filed an amicus brief in favor of the lawsuit and grateful for the leadership of North American Coal and the N.D. Attorney General’s Office who led this legal effort,” he said. “Meanwhile, while D.C. lawyers battle in courtrooms or environmental industry groups release apocalyptic press statements, we will instead continue to lead by example on environmental issues--building the largest carbon capture retrofit projects in the world while being a strident advocate for next-generation technologies that continue to make North Dakota the cleanest air state in the nation.”
In Montana, Rep. Rosendale was among MonDak lawmakers praising the decision.
“I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision to take power away from EPA bureaucrats, in the form of broad climate regulations, and returns that authority to the legislative branch,” he said. “The unelected D.C. bureaucracy has no place creating and implementing laws for the American people, and Congress must step up and fulfill its responsibility to propose and pass commonsense legislation. This is a great victory for American energy.”
Likewise, Rep. Kelly Armstrong in North Dakota praised the outcome.
“This decision confirms that the power to implement policies that keep our air and water clean should be held by the states, not the federal government. Burdensome federal regulations stifle energy production and are expensive for consumers, hostile to America's energy producers, and undermine reliable baseload power,” he said. “North Dakota was one of the plaintiffs in this case, and this result is in large part due to the tireless advocacy of our late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, and now Attorney General Drew Wrigley. Wayne was a champion for North Dakota, and we are still receiving the benefits of his leadership.”
Sen. John Hoeven said the decision is an important one for North Dakota’s future.
“North Dakota is a leader in producing more energy with good environmental stewardship, and it is important that states continue to have flexibility to reduce emissions in a way that maintains the affordability and reliability of the grid,” said Hoeven. “Today’s SCOTUS decision affirms our work to both reinforce the role of states as the primary regulator of energy development within their borders and to push back on the needlessly burdensome rules that the Biden administration continues to impose on our energy producers.”
Sen. Steve Daines of Montana said the decision, a long time coming, confirmed what he had believed all along.
“The Obama-era ‘Clean Power Plan’ was a massive overreach,” he said. “This ruling right-sizes the authority of the EPA to issue sweeping regulations and realigns the EPA with the original intent of the ‘Clean Air Act.’ At a time when Americans are already facing record high gas prices, it ensures that the Biden administration will not be able to weaponize the EPA to shut down American energy and further its radical anti-energy agenda.”
Both Gov. Doug Burgum and Attorney General Drew Wrigley released statements about the ruling as well.
“Today North Dakota secured a landmark U.S. Supreme Court victory in one of the most important environmental and energy law cases in decades, firmly establishing the States’ role as an equal partner with the Federal government in regulating greenhouse gas emissions from power plants,” Wrigley said. “This is a tremendous victory for North Dakota and for every State.”North Dakota had argued in its case that a DC Circuit’s opinion failed to take into account the cooperative partnership between EPA and the states.
“North Dakota supports practical, affordable and science-based regulations based on the Federal-State partnership established by Congress,” Wrigley said. “The EPA can’t just do whatever it wants and use climate change as an excuse to take the law into its own hands.”
Burgum said the decision in North Dakota’s case will allow the state to innovate rather than regulate solutions for climate change.
“Leading with innovation, not regulation, and all-of-the-above energy strategies that are responsive to market trends, promote new technologies to boost production and curb emissions is an environmentally sound and common-sense approach,” he said. “As the first state to achieve primacy over Class VI Carbon Capture, North Dakotans are leading the way in decarbonizing our energy while continuing to boast some of the nation’s cleanest air and water. At this time of global uncertainty, North Dakota has the energy policies to bring down the price at the pump, improve U.S. security and global stability, and protect the environment. We are grateful for the efforts of former Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and Attorney General Drew Wrigley for our strong partnership on protecting North Dakota’s right to innovate.”
Grow America’s Infrastructure Now Spokesman Craig Stevens, a national group that represents a broad spectrum of industries including oil and gas, also called the Supreme Court’s ruling sensible.
“The GAIN coalition applauds the Supreme Court’s decision to narrow the reading of the Clean Air Act when it comes to the EPA’s authority to adopt regulations under Section 111(d). Decisions and rules like this should move through the legislative process and not be subject to the poetical winds or bureaucratic whims of the unelected,” he said. “Energy companies need regulatory certainty that should come from Congress, which allows them to make the commercial investments necessary to help the U.S. pursue energy independence.”
Green Groups, however, said the ruling defies years of court precedent and ignores Congressional intent.
“With this session’s rulings, it has become clear that the Supreme Court of the United States is now untethered from both precedent and reason,” As You Sow President Danielle Fugrere said. “It is difficult to fathom what drives the majority members of the court to tear down the very systems that have made life livable, the sky clear, and waters clean. This democratic nation cannot stand under the tyranny of an institution so far removed from the needs of the society they claim to serve and so willing to ignore precedent and clearly stated Congressional mandates. Asking Congress to become experts on complicated scientific matters and attempt to reasonably regulate them is farcical.”
Montana Environmental Information Center was also critical of the decision.
“The climate crisis poses an unprecedented threat to human rights and Montana’s environment. Today, the U.S. Supreme Court once again showed its contempt for both,” MEIC Director of Policy and Legislative Affairs Anna Hedges said. “This Supreme Court seems less concerned with legal matters than it does with advancing a highly polarizing political agenda that disregards the most vulnerable. Without immediate and strong action on the climate crisis, the harm from unprecedented floods, droughts, invasive species, and fires will continue. Today, the U.S. Supreme Court helped move us one step closer to that dystopian world.”