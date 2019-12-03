Williams County Commissioners have voted to deny an amended conditional use permit for a special use landfill seeking to become the first in the state to handle TENORM waste. The motion stipulated that the company will have the right to reapply once the county has had time to obtain further information about additional statewide restrictions and regulations for such facilities.
Further, the county instituted a moratorium of 12 months on any pending or future applications for TENORM facilities to give commissioners time to consult with other county commissioners in oil and gas communities as well as state officials, and other stakeholders.
