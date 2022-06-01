An $850,000 grant from the North Dakota Industrial Commission takes aim at an ambitious reimagination of the future for the state’s lignite coal.
Semplastics, the recipient of the grant, hopes to use carbon derived from coal to produce a super strong, yet light weight, building material suitable for both interior and exterior use. The materials will also offer greater design flexibility, making it easier to personalize a home.
"Our team is on the edge of a revolutionary breakthrough, Semplastics Founder Bill Easter said in a media release. "Our technologies and plans for the future are coal reimagined."
Semplastics process will mix carbon from coal with a patent-pending coating to produce the materials, which Easter believes could find widespread use by the construction sector.
Semplastics also has a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy for its $4.2 million project with North American Coal Corporation and the Energy and Environmental Research Center.
Semplastics’ proposal was recommended by the Lignite Research Council during its May 12 meeting, and then advanced to NDIC, which oversees that program.
“Low-cost baseload power from North Dakota lignite remains a cornerstone of our economy and the foundation of our grid stability and resilience, and the development of diverse new uses of lignite is a critical component of optimizing use of our state’s resource,” members of the NDIC said in a joint statement. “Through our state-industry partnerships, North Dakota continues to be a world leader in innovations related to energy resources.”
NDIC has partnered with the state’s lignite industry since 1987, so far investing more than $90 million in lignite research funds for 200-plus projects valued in excess of $750 million.
Deadline for west-east gas pipeline proposals gets extension
The deadline for a west to east gas pipeline has been extended to Aug. 15. The project was one of two pipelines the legislature decided to allocate ARPA funding to during a special session last November.
The legislature designated $150 million for the west-east pipeline, and $10 million for a pipeline serving the Grand Forks area from the Viking Pipeline, which runs through western Minnesota.
WBI Energy had publicly expressed interest in the west-east pipeline, but ultimately decided it was not economically feasible, North Dakota Pipeline Authority Justin Kringstad told members of the North Dakota Industrial Commission.
Kringstad said other pipeline companies had also been exploring the opportunity, but, like WBI, ultimately decided that inflation and uncertain demand made the project non-viable at this time.
Kringstad believes a need for the pipeline still exists and that there is interest among industry players, but that it will take more time to work through all the details.
North Dakota’s oil and gas industry as a whole needs more offtake for natural gas, as its gas to oil ratio continues to rise. The legislature had indicated during the special session approving funding for the project that it is open to designating more funding toward the project if necessary.
Viking Gas Transmission, meanwhile, did submit a $26.1 million proposal for the sister project, a 14-mile, 12-inch natural gas pipeline to serve Grand Forks. Kringstad said he will be discussing the project with the company, to determine how large the grant award should be.
EU announces oil sanctions deal
The European Union has announced a deal that will immediately eliminate about 2/3 of all Russian oil imports, and lop off 90 percent of Russian oil imports by the end of the year, according to EU chief Charles Michel.
"Agreement to ban export of Russian oil to the EU. This immediately covers more than 2/3 of oil imports from Russia, cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine," Michel announced in a tweet on Monday evening.
The announcement followed weeks of negotiations. Hungary’s leader, Viktor Oban, was the main holdout there, arguing that a total cut-off of Russian oil would ruin his country’s economy.
The EU sanctions will start by shutting off seaborne exports from Russia by the end of the year, effectively eliminating 90 percent of oil imports from Russia.
Germany and Poland, meanwhile, which get most of their oil by pipeline, have already announced commitments to shut down the northern Druzhba pipeline from Russia.
An exemption would be made for the southern segment of that pipeline, which serves Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic.
Last year, the EU as a whole received 23 percent of its oil imports from Russia. Some countries, however, receive a much higher percentage than that.
Poland, for example, gets 60 percent of its oil imports from Russia, Slovakia 77 percent, Finland 63 percent, and Romania 53 percent. Hungary gets 40 percent of its oil imports from Russia.
Oil prices were already responding to the announcement with higher prices. WTI jumped 2 percent in trades on Monday, and was up another 1.84 percent in early morning Trades on Tuesday.
EPA offering grants for low-emission school busses
The Environmental Protection Agency has recently announced $500 million in grants available to school districts and other eligible school bus operators to begin replacing aging school buses with clean, American-made, zero-emission buses. The money is the first round of funding from $5 billion over five years, secured as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. To learn more, visit online at https://www.epa.gov/cleanschoolbus.
First ESG fine has been handed down
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced last week that it has fined Bank of New York Mellon advisory unit over disclosure failures related to environmental, social and governance issues.
In agreeing to pay the $1.5 million fine, the Mellon Investment Adviser subsidiary neither admitted to or denied any wrongdoing, but this does make it the first settled order directly tied to the work of SEC’s new ESG task force.
Meetings, studies, & more
National Association of Royalty Owners annual convention is June 15, 16 in Bismarck. There will be presentations from a variety of North Dakota’s top energy officials. Cost is $100 for members, $125 for non-members. To register online, visit. https://tinyurl.com/bdhkmy5k.
Great Plains Energy Corridor, EnergyND, and Bismarck State College’s Polytechnic Institution have released a 2021 report highlighting North Dakota’s energy sector. The report covers not just oil and gas, but other energy sources ranging from coal to wind and solar as well. The complete report is online at https://tinyurl.com/mtwjcphd.
ND Motor Carriers Association will hold its annual North Dakota Truck Driving Championship and Safety expo at 10 am. June 4 at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo. The event incudes a variety of displays and activities throughout the day, as well as a truck driving simulator and safety displays. Online at https://tinyurl.com/3n4mtcp3.