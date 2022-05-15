The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has paused the release of the draft Environmental Impact Statement for the easement supporting the Dakota Access Pipeline crossing at Lake Oahe. The Corps had planned to release the draft last month for public comment.
The Corps website for Dakota Access says the pause is occurring at the request of Asst. Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, Michael Connor. He wants more time to engage with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to understand the concerns expressed in their letter dated Jan. 20, 2022, formally withdrawing as a cooperating agency on the EIS.
At the time, the tribe cited a lack of transparency in the EIS process, as well as a number of safety concerns they believe aren’t being addressed, including the pipeline operator's safety record and Energy Transfer's spill record on other pipelines that cross High Consequence Areas.
Tribal Chairperson Janet Alkire said in a recent press release that Tribal representatives met with Connor on April 28 to discuss their concerns, and to again urge the Corps to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline.
“Standing Rock has requested a number of basic documents and plans, such as the oil spill response plan for the Missouri River,” she said. “We have received no information whatsoever, and the failure to cooperate with our Tribe and our emergency managers is continuing.”
Alkire urged the Corps to take into consideration a 2021 Notice of Violation issued by federal regulators against the pipeline’s parent company Energy Transfer, which outlined a number of probably safety violations beginning in Stanley, North Dakota, and continuing to the east state line of South Dakota.
Among the violations listed in the notice, 9,500 alarms were set off during a two-year period due to a wildly fluctuating nitrogen reliant pressure relief valve system at Johnson’s Corner, Watford City, Trenton, Ramburg, Stanley, and Epping, among other issues.
There was no indication any of the violations caused any oil to leak, according to the notice, which proposed a fine of $93,200.
The tribe also believes that Energy Transfer’s spill history with other pipelines should be considered, such as Energy Transfer’s Mariner and Revolution pipelines, which the tribe said are subject to 57 operate criminal charges in Pennsylvania, and environmental violations at the Rover pipeline in Ohio, resulting in fines totaling $40 million.
Standing Rock's pipeline safety consultant Don Holmstrom is a retired Director of the U.S. Chemical Safety Board’s Western Regional Office.
“Over a recent eight-year period, nine pipelines owned and controlled by these companies experienced nearly 300 spills - three spills per month,” he said. “One-third of these spills were deemed significant by federal regulators, including 50 large spills in High Consequence Areas.”
Lake Oahe is considered to be a High Consequence Area.
Alkire and Holmstrom renewed calls to shut Dakota Access pipeline down while its Environmental Impact Statement is prepared, particularly since its federal easement was vacated in 2020. The judge in the case, James Boasberg, left it up to the Corps whether to shut the pipeline down while the EIS proceeds. The Corps declined to shut the pipeline down.
“The Corps refused to shut down the pipeline in 2020 when Judge Boasberg withdrew the easement, and refused to shut it down last year when DAPL was cited for numerous safety violations,” Alkire said. “Now that the Army has ordered a pause in the EIS process, the Corps should show us the documents it is hiding, and shut the pipeline down.”
Holmstrom said the prior easement contained ‘special conditions” to protect the Missouri River and suggested that continuing to operate outside those easement requirements is creates additional risk for the Standing Rock Sioux.
“Worse yet, the Corps stood by as Energy Transfer increased DAPL’s oil flow capacity to 750,000 barrels per day — nearly 200,000 barrels per day higher than permitted under DAPL’s easement — all without a valid environmental assessment,” he said.