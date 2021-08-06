Many people who signed an oil lease in the early days of North Dakota’s oil and gas industry came to regret them later, once they knew more and came to realize their royalty was significantly lower than it might have been.
Troy Coons, president of the North Dakota Landowners Association, believes a similar situation is about to play out with pore space, as the popularity of carbon sequestration begins to rise alongside concerns about climate change and efforts to bring petrochemical industries to the state.
“I personally feel the pore space is the single largest factor at play in the energy industry in the world,” Coons said during the NWLA’s summer education tour in Mandan Thursday. “We’re talking Def Jam coming to this state.”
Derek Braaten, an attorney familiar with pore space issues, agrees that the use of pore space is poised to become more than just a hot topic. It's likely to become a hot commodity, too, particularly as all the uses for pore space are only just beginning to be known.
A recent call he got from a company in Minnesota is a case in point. The company has figured out a process that cycles carbon dioxide up to the earth's surface and back down again to produce electricity from the changes in pressure and temperature that cycling causes.
“It’s fascinating, but I think the important thing to keep in mind when you’re thinking about that is, and this is something we were talking about a lot in the oil field, but it can be an issue here too, is, you know, you had to be thinking about potential competing uses,” Braaten said.
It’s also important to realize, the attorney added, that things below ground are not necessarily always as static as a company might make them out to be. You are, after all, pumping a large amount of highly pressurized chemicals underground. That can have consequences down the line, Braaten said. Seismic testing in particular, is a bigger deal than some landowners are being told.
In one case, seismic testing caused a shift in usable water on a property in North Dakota, Braaten said. But the landowner was hard-pressed to prove anything later in court, because he didn’t have the requisite tests before and after the seismic tests.
Meanwhile, the shape of rules governing pore space in North Dakota is something Northwest Landowners Association has already filed one lawsuit over, and the group has been contemplating a second over the latest iteration of rules for underground storage like carbon sequestration.
Those rules, laid out in the most recent biennium, offer “equitable” compensation to landowners for pore space, as determined by the North Dakota Industrial Commission. They also pool landowners together, meaning up to 40 percent of landowners can be forced to participate in projects they oppose. That’s similar to the structure of royalties for minerals, but Coons is concerned because the state is going to determine the value of the pool.
Coons has told the Williston Herald he doubts "equitable" will turn out to be fair, given that officials with the entity setting those values are already on record testifying that it’s just not economically feasible to pay landowners for pore space.
The bigger problem Coons has with the new rules, however, is the way they attempt to short-circuit a landowner's access to the legal system, if they feel the compensation offered is unfair.
Attorney Derek Braaten believes there may be options to fight back in court, among them what he called an inverse condemnation suit.
“It’s basically a lawsuit you file saying, ‘Hey, you’re taking my property. And you’re supposed to do that through a legal process called eminent domain,'” Braaten explained. “But if you don’t use that process, I can force you to use that process. And so, essentially, the courts will allow you to bring a lawsuit if the government is taking your property and the government’s not doing it through the right channels.”
Braaten said he believes such a suit stands a good chance of moving forward.
“The reason (SB 2065) is unconstitutional is it doesn’t give you a right to a jury trial,” Braaten said. “And so, (I think) the court will just give you your jury trial, and they will just tell the legislature you’re wrong, that’s unconstitutional. But we can fix it for you by giving the landowner their jury trial.”
Braaten said the pore space legislation follows on a couple of North Dakota cases in which the courts ruled that oil companies could put something like a needed disposal well on a unitized field without seeking additional landowner permission, but they still had to pay just compensation to the landowner for using that pore space.
Following tha ruling, Braaten said, industry started seeking legislative solutions to circumvent compensation for pore space. The position of most industries is that they should really only have to pay for using pore space if it is in some way damaged.
“The easy example we’ve been using, and you know, it turns into a lot of jokes is, let’s say I’ve got a four-stall garage and there’s a stall in the garage I’m not using,” Brazen said. “Can you park your care there and say, well you weren’t using that, so I don’t owe you anything because I didn’t damage anything. The garage is fine.”
While to landowners that sounds crazy, industry sees the space 2 miles or more below the landowner’s surface as something largely inaccessible to most landowners, and therefore not useful to them anyway.
“It’s not doing you any good, so you are not losing anything by us using it,” Braaten said. “So you shouldn’t need to get paid anything.”