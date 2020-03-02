Continental Oil will ramp up its activity in the Bakken for 2020, running nine rigs instead of six, in an oil reserve Continental’s founder and Executive Director Harold Hamm has said is the best in the country.
Continental’s Bakken crude oil production grew 14 percent year over year, while its gas capture exceeded 90 percent, according to figures presented by Continental executives during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call. That was despite spending 60 percent of its 2019 capex budget in Oklahoma.
This year, Continental will reverse that split and spend 60 percent of its projected $2.65 billion 2020 capex budget in the Bakken. Roughly 2.2 billion of that figure will be for drilling and completing 245 net wells by year end across both its plays. Production from that is expected to grow 4 to 6 percent, year over year.
The buildout of new oil and gas infrastructure in the Bakken was a key element to Continental’s decision to shift capital to the Williston Basin.
“Since year-end 2019, we have seen a significant expansion of Bakken pipeline, as well as continued infrastructure directed toward coastal markets, which will benefit our differential,” said John D. Hart, Continental Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.
Continental’s 2020 capex is flat year over year, but does reflect a $1.5 billion reduction for the five-year plan from 2019 to 2023.
Five-year production growth is also being reduced from 12 percent to somewhere between 8 to 10 percent, but thanks to 2019 outperformance, Continental still expects to generate somewhere between $3.5 to $4 billion in free cash flow at $55 oil.
Hamm said the company’s slight pull back in projected production is prudent, given that the oil and gas market is over-supplied — and could potentially become more so due to mounting coronavirus fears.
“By preserving our high-quality asset for a more structurally sound market, we are further enhancing future value for our shareholders,” he said.
Before coronavirus, oil and gas markets were correcting quickly, Hamm added.
“Obviously, if this is going to take something away from demand, we’ll have to see how broad that is given a few weeks here,” he said. “But it just means cut back a little bit and wait and see how that plays out.”
Hart added that if prices warrant, Continental has several “levers” it can pull to adjust 2020 capex downward. Among these is an optional $700 million in 2020 capex that Continental has dedicated to building production that won’t begin until 2021.
“We’re still cash flow positive at $50, slightly,” Hart said. It’s not a lot, but the breakeven is below $50. So we’ve got flexibility there.”
Derrick Whitfield, a Stifel analyst, said he continues to be amazed by the degree that markets have derated Continental stock, despite the strength of its financials. He asked if Continental plans to step up its share buy-back program.
Chief Executive Officer and Director William Berry, overseeing his first earnings call for the company, said Continental will continue to prioritize share buybacks, as well as debt reduction and dividends.
Continental has dedicated $1 billion of its own money to repurchase shares in what Hamm has called a “broken” oil market. So far, it has spent $200 million of that.
Jack H. Stark, president and chief operating officer of Continental, meanwhile, said Continental’s 2017 and 2018 Bakken programs have already paid out, and that the 2019 program is about 75 percent paid out.
“We expect our 2020 Bakken program will perform similar to these previous three years,” he said. “Such outstanding repeatable results explain why we consider the Bakken to be the best oil reservoir in the country.”