Guy Aman is the drilling construction supervisor for Continental Resources. His job is to take a patch of bare ground or field to a well pad.
Aman outlined what it takes to drill and complete wells safely in the Bakken during the Western Dakota Energy Association’s roads roundtable, along with a colleague from Whiting Oil and Gas, Toby Romo, who is Whitings Construction Supervisor.
A standard well pad these days is 5 to 6 acres of total surface disturbance, Aman said, and generally has four to five wells on it.
“We have gotten a lot better at what we do,” Aman said. “Wells we are drilling today, we couldn’t have drilled in 2010 and 11. The technology just wasn’t there.”
Drilling rigs have different sets of equipment to drill the different parts of a well. Each set requires a different mud system.
The mud system itself is crucial. Not only does it keep drill cuttings moving up to the surface, but it ensures that production fluids don’t come bursting out of the hole before the well is ready.
“(Oifield workers) keep the weight of the drilling fluid higher than the pressure wanting to come out,” Aman explained. “There are mud checks every couple of hours. It’s watched constantly.”
Fresh water is one of the things required to keep a drilling rig running, Romo said. That is generally trucked in.
Drilling rigs also need a lot of fuel to keep going, as well as cement and casing.
“Like Guy was talking about, if you can’t get those things in there, it can create a huge expense to try and repair it later,” he said.
After a well is drilled, other teams will move in to test the integrity of the casing, and ensure it will stand up to the pressure of hydraulic fracturing.
Completing a well takes between eight and 10 days, during which time large amounts of sand and water are being moved to the site, generally also by trucks.
After a well is completed, heavy cranes are used to set treaters and other necessary equipment into place. Roustabout trucks are part of the process as well. They are greater than 12,000 pounds GVW, however, and could not move on many roads last September when the rains came in record amounts.
The initial production of a well is its high point, Romo said.
“Sometimes even if you have takeaway, it can’t be handled through the system, so you need trucks to take it out,” he explained. “That is a big amount and it’s one-time, so you want to produce it as good as you can.”
A well that was stopped because the materials needed to continue safe production weren’t available can’t just be quickly restarted. It takes time to safely bring things back to speed.
“The September monsoon really did have an effect on what we got out of the ground,” Romo said, pointing to a graph of production that showed a significant dip for the month of September. “I don’t have a dollar amount to give you on (the lost production in the graph).”
It is a huge amount, however, Toby said to a question from the audience.
“In the millions definitely,” he said.
The substantial lost production made it difficult for oilfield companies to meet quarterly goals, Romo added.
“We did meet our goals, but just barely,” he said. “That put a bit of stress on the guys in the field getting the job done.”