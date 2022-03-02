Harold Hamm is a legendary figure in the Bakken, an early pioneer who helped the nation’s No. 3 oil play crack the code on squeezing tight oil from shale rocks. Now the oil tycoon has a new code he wants to crack in the Bakken. This time, it’s carbon sequestration.
Continental Resources will commit $250 million over the next two years to help fund a project with Summit Carbon Solutions, which wants to gather carbon dioxide from ethanol plants and other industrial sources in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota and send it via pipeline to North Dakota for permanent storage in the Bakken’s subsurface geologic formations.
The project already has commitments from 31 partner ethanol facilities to delver more than 8 metric tons annually, but there’s room for more. The pipeline can take an initial pipeline capacity of 12.0 MMtpa, and can expand easily to up to 20.0 MMtpa, if the demand warrants.
Summit started working on its plan and developing partnerships for the project in 2019 before launching in 2021.
At a joint press conference with Summit, Hamm talked about the early days of the Bakken, and how Continental Resources is already a leading expert on its underground geology. Continental is the Bakken’s largest producer and has a significant presence in both Montana and North Dakota. The expertise it has developed here ideally positions it, the oil tycoon said, to help Summit build out what will be among the largest carbon sequestration projects in the world.
Hamm recalled how in the beginning no one thought horizontal drilling would really work. In fact, it took unusual persistence to make it work — Hamm recalled drilling 18 dry holes before finally getting a commercial well.
“We broke the code,” he said. “We did it first the hard way and finally made it start getting a little bit easier. Nobody thought that it would ever amount to anything. They thought America was on a terminal decline. Production was going down and would always continue. They didn’t count on this thing called horizontal drilling and a renaissance that not only brought (American oil) back, it doubled its production, reached new heights and made America the leader in both oil and gas production.”
Continental CEO Bill Berry, meanwhile, said Continental is always looking at new strategic directions, particularly those that play to its core competencies.
“If you look at the United Nations 17 goals of sustainability, No. 7 is energy,” he said. “The six before that actually start with poverty. But none of those can be addressed without energy. And so that was the framework that we looked at.”
Greenhouse gas reduction, meanwhile, is something Continental also talks about often, and how to provide the energy the world needs with the least carbon intensity. It’s not an insignificant problem, given that 2 to 3 billion people in the world still lack affordable access to energy.
“(One of) the most capital efficient ways to capture carbon dioxide is to capture greenhouse gas from ethanol plants,” Berry said. “So early on we started saying there’s an opportunity for us to go in and make a big impact to the world.”
That made Summit Carbon Solutions a natural fit for the conversations Continental was having, and a meeting was not long in coming.
“We have the farmers who want this to happen,” Berry said. “We have the world that needs energy. So this is a project that from my perspective it was an obvious thing for Continental to participate in a wonderful, world-class project. And by world class, I mean this is world class.”
The statistics demonstrate why Berry believes this. The world right now, collectively, is only capturing 45 million tons per year in carbon dioxide emissions. Summits project will add another 12 million tons to that figure, which is an almost 25 percent increase in the world’s capacity.
Bruce Rastetter, CEO of Summit Agricultural Group, said Summit Carbon Solutions is on track to achieve its operational date in the first half of 2024.
“Summit and Continental have a shared vision to produce clean and cost-effective energy for all Americans. This project will be transformational for the ethanol and agriculture industries and will have a substantial economic impact across the Midwest,” said Bruce Rastetter, CEO of Summit Agricultural Group. “We have engaged with governors and leaders in all five states involved in the project and are grateful for the exceptional leadership and commitment from each to this initiative.”
Justin Kirchoff, president of Summit Ag Investors touted the possibilities of a zero-carbon fuel in a future, low-carbon world.
“(This) can be done in the near-term and with proven technology,” he said. “To accomplish that, we first partnered with forward-thinking ethanol produces, and we now look forward to working with Continental Resources, which has unmatched experience and knowledge of the Williston Basin.”
North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven also participated in the media conference. His efforts on carbon capture and sequestration have been instrumental in making the Summit Carbon Solutions project possible.
“Continental Resources has a long history of investment and innovation in North Dakota. Now, they get to be part of this important CCUS effort, which will enable biofuel producers in North Dakota and our region to access low-carbon fuel markets, providing an important source of revenue for the biofuel plants, farmers and landowners,” Hoeven said. “It’s important to remember how we got to the point where such a massive project is even possible. It takes the right legal, regulatory and tax environment, and in North Dakota, we are ahead of the curve.”
Hoeven has been angling toward carbon capture for more than 14 years. In 2008, as governor, he put together a plan for the necessary legal and regulatory framework to safely capture and store CO2 in the state. That plan went to the state legislature in 2009 and passed into law.
“As senator, I worked to secure the necessary EPA approval for North Dakota, as well,” Hoeven said. “We are now one of two states in the nation with this authority. We not only have the necessary geology but all state and regulatory approvals to safely secure and store CO2.”
North Dakota’s present Governor, Doug Burgum, meanwhile, has referred to the Williston Basin’s underground structure as a “geologic jackpot” and it was the foundation for a surprising challenge he laid down for the Bakken oil and gas industry gathered in person for the first time since the pandemic at the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference. To a room that was full of Bakken energy industry insiders, the governor urged the industry to join North Dakota in setting a net natural by 2030 goal. Maybe even net negative, he added, if the Bakken can position its underground wells as the ideal destination for other state’s carbon dioxide emissions.
Burgum recalled how the whole room, full of chattering people who had not seen each other in a long while, suddenly grew quiet.
“I think people didn’t quite grasp right away what we’re talking about,” Burgum said. “But we know that we have an opportunity without mandates, without regulations, to be the first state to do that, and part of that is because of the incredible geology that we have that would allow us to store all the nation’s CO2 for the next 50 years.”
It will not hurt the oil and gas industry, either, Burgum has said, if it can sequester enough carbon dioxide emissions to make Bakken barrels neutral, or even net negative. And, too, projects like the hydrogen hub at Beulah, which will use sequestration to decarbonize hydrogen fuel creates a long-term use for the Bakken’s ever growing supply of natural gas even in a low-carbon world.
Joining the carbon sequestration bandwagon adds life to the Bakken play. That will be true on both the North Dakota and Montana side, both of which sit on an oil reserve that remains largely untapped. Present-day technology is only mining 10 to 15 percent of the available oil and gas supply.