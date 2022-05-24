McKenzie County Health Care Systems benefit fund, Dickinson Fire Department, Farm Rescue and the Ukrainian Cultural Institute don’t seem like they’d have much in common.
But the groups were all among North Dakota organizations receiving a grant from ConocoPhillips this year.
The Bakken producer announced more than $120,000 in charitable grants to 13 North Dakota organizations that support education, health and safety, natural resources, the arts, civic and social services, and disaster relief in various communities across the state.
The investments build on the company’s $100,000 Bakken Area Skills Center in 2021, which will be providing career and technical education training for high school students and incumbent workers throughout the Bakken.
“At ConocoPhillips, we’re dedicated to building relationships with organizations that serve the communities where we live and operate,” ConocoPhillips Williston Operations Manager Mo Chahal said. “ The organization that received grants this year address vital needs in our area and we are proud to support them.”
Here’s the complete list of organizations receiving funding this year:
Benefit Fund of McKenzie County Health Care Systems
City of Dickinson Fire Department
City of Watford City (Watford City Police Department)
Dickinson Rural Fire Department
Farm Rescue
Gateway to Science Center
Keene Fire Department
Killdeer Area Ambulance Service
North Dakota Petroleum Foundation
Sanford Health Foundation
Stark County Department of Emergency Services
Ukrainian Cultural Institute
Vision West ND
ConocoPhillips, headquartered in Houston, is one of the Bakken’s top 10 producers, and one of the world’s leading exploration and production companies. It has operations and activities in 14 countries, as well as $91 billion in assets and about 9,900 employees as of December 2021.