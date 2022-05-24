ConocoPhillips logo

McKenzie County Health Care Systems benefit fund, Dickinson Fire Department, Farm Rescue and the Ukrainian Cultural Institute don’t seem like they’d have much in common.

But the groups were all among North Dakota organizations receiving a grant from ConocoPhillips this year.

The Bakken producer announced more than $120,000 in charitable grants to 13 North Dakota organizations that support education, health and safety, natural resources, the arts, civic and social services, and disaster relief in various communities across the state.

The investments build on the company’s $100,000 Bakken Area Skills Center in 2021, which will be providing career and technical education training for high school students and incumbent workers throughout the Bakken.

“At ConocoPhillips, we’re dedicated to building relationships with organizations that serve the communities where we live and operate,” ConocoPhillips Williston Operations Manager Mo Chahal said. “ The organization that received grants this year address vital needs in our area and we are proud to support them.”

Here’s the complete list of organizations receiving funding this year:

  • Benefit Fund of McKenzie County Health Care Systems
  • City of Dickinson Fire Department
  • City of Watford City (Watford City Police Department)
  • Dickinson Rural Fire Department
  • Farm Rescue
  • Gateway to Science Center
  • Keene Fire Department
  • Killdeer Area Ambulance Service
  • North Dakota Petroleum Foundation
  • Sanford Health Foundation
  • Stark County Department of Emergency Services
  • Ukrainian Cultural Institute
  • Vision West ND

ConocoPhillips, headquartered in Houston, is one of the Bakken’s top 10 producers, and one of the world’s leading exploration and production companies. It has operations and activities in 14 countries, as well as $91 billion in assets and about 9,900 employees as of December 2021.

