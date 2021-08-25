After last week’s publication of updated Department of Labor / OSHA guidance, we consulted with experts in industrial hygiene, engineering, and employment law. The consensus was that regardless of your stance on vaccinations, masks, and worker protection - OSHA has pivoted drastically from their typical stance on who is considered “at-risk”. Today, a person who has not received medical treatment is considered “at-risk” and “unprotected”, and those who have received the treatment are considered “protected” and “responsible” shifting the onus of protection for the at-risk employees to the treated employees.
OSHA’s guidance is just that, guidance. The links (OSHA Guidance / OSHA Trade Release) I shared with you last week are not standard law, however, for employers who desire to provide the best protection of their workforce it presents challenges and changes to HIPAA, equal opportunity employment, and risk management. In ND, we have laws protecting employers from potential litigation rising from the contraction of COVID-19, but not every state does. For regional and national employers, this presents a risk/reward problem.
The easiest solution for any employer, including energy employers, is to require vaccinations. Our first major to do so was Chevron, who began the mandate process for their employees this week. Rather than providing additional facilities, staggering arrival and break times, and improving their ventilation systems - which would be outlandishly expensive and nearly impossible to manage.
OSHA standards do take years of due process to enact, but this may begin soon. Working through the department of labor would mean bypassing local and state regulations regardless of how stringent they are, but that will be a long time coming, if it ever happens.
Lastly, if your company does not plan to mandate vaccinations, make sure you create a COVID-19/pandemic safety plan that is specific to your company. Verify that it depicts the type of work you do, and safeguards in place for each type (field level work vs. office workers). And then - follow the plan. You may have a plan in place that was provided to you by a third party, and that’s great, but make sure it is custom to your company and its type of work, not a generic cover-all. This could put you at risk if your supervisors and management aren’t managing it accordingly.