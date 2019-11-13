Company, tribe witnesses clash on proposed DAPL expansion at Emmons County hearing

LINTON, N.D. — The North Dakota Public Service Commission convened Wednesday, Nov. 13, to hear arguments from pipeline operators and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe over the proposed expansion of the Dakota Access Pipeline. The hearing at the Emmons County Courthouse will likely bleed into Thursday.
A proposed pump station about 5 miles west of Linton would make it possible for pipeline operator Energy Transfer to increase the capacity of the pipeline from 570,000 barrels to 1.1 million barrels (23.9 million gallons to 46.2 million gallons) per day. The three-member regulatory board is charged with deciding the fate of the project.
Administrative Law Judge Timothy Dawson, who is overseeing the hearing, said the commission may go as late as 11 p.m. in hearing testimony. The hearing was attended by more than 300 people, including large contingencies from local labor unions and the tribe. Many sat on wooden bleachers in the back of the auditorium.
Charles Frey, the vice president of liquids engineering for Energy Transfer subsidiary Dakota Access LLC, said during testimony the proposed expansion of the Dakota Access Pipeline would not increase the risk of oil spills. Increased flow rate and velocity are not related to the probability of a leak, he said.
The tribe’s attorney, Tim Purdon, also pressed Frey on the possibility of a “surge,” which can result from a sudden change in pressure in a pipeline that, and if severe enough, could cause it to burst. Surges can occur due to the inadvertent closing of a valve or the starting up or shutting down of a pump. Frey characterized these occurrences as very infrequent.
Pipeline safety consultant Richard Kuprewicz agreed that surges are rare but said they are “a nightmare” when they occur. Kuprewicz said the company would create a greater risk for surges by pumping oil through the pipeline at a higher velocity.
“I’ve got a problem with some of the stuff I’ve been reading,” Kuprewicz said. “My obligation is to say I don’t want to be here on an investigation after the fact.”
The Texas-based company has not filed a surge analysis with the commission, but one has been filed confidentially in Illinois. The tribe argues a pipe burst resulting from a surge could be more devastating if a higher volume of oil is flowing through the pipeline.
Todd Stamm, vice president of pipeline operations for Dakota Access LLC, said more oil flowing through the line doesn’t necessarily mean more oil leaked during a spill. He says the location and pressure at the leaking segment of the pipeline mostly determines the amount spilled.
The tribe, which intervened in August, wants the state board to deny the company’s request and worries that adding capacity to the pipeline would increase the risk and severity of potential leaks. Standing Rock Tribal Chairman Mike Faith said he was glad the tribe’s voice would be heard and he’s confident the tribe will prevail in preventing expansion.
The company says expansion would help meet consumer demand for North Dakota crude oil without posing any greater risk to the environment or people living along the pipeline.
The original $3.8 billion pipeline project, which crosses under the Missouri River near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, prompted protests from tribal members and climate activists in 2016 and 2017. There were no visible protests Tuesday.
Frey said the company has not yet hired a contractor for the pump station project, though it plans to use union labor. The company hopes to start construction in spring of next year and complete the project by the end of the year, Frey said.
Commissioner Julie Fedorchak set the scene in her opening statement, saying the commission must determine where the line lies between taking advantage of the state’s massive oil reserves and causing minimal damage to the environment and North Dakotans.
“We’re here for one reason and that reason is that North Dakota has been extremely blessed. We have incredible resources and lots of them,” Fedorchak said. “So, how do we go about developing those resources in a way that balances the value of those resources with also protecting the environment and the people?”
The company called four witnesses Wednesday, including Frey, Stamm, economic consultant Jeff Makholm and environmental consultant Dennis Woods.
The tribe called three witnesses of their own, including Kuprewicz, Donald Holmstrom, who directed a regional office for a government board that investigates chemical safety and Jon Eagle Sr., the tribe’s historic preservation officer.
Dawson rejected Tuesday the company’s request to strike the tribe’s witnesses on the basis that their testimony was not relevant to the case. The judge said the commissioners would be able to discern what testimony would be applicable.
Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak after testimony from tribe and company witnesses concludes. At least 20 people signed up to speak, according to hearing organizers.
After the public testimony concludes, the commission will hold work sessions to decide whether to grant permission to build the pump station. The commission’s determination will be based on whether the proposal meets state legal requirements, Kroshus said.
Considerations will include the welfare and best interest of North Dakotans and the environmental impact to the proposed 21-acre site of the pump station. The commission may also look at the safety and environmental implications of nearly doubling the pipeline’s capacity, but the process is not about “re-litigating” the original construction of the pipeline, Kroshus said.
“Our job is to make sure (the company) meets requirements outlined in the law, not to rewrite laws,” Kroshus said before the hearing. “The worst thing a regulatory body can do is move the goalposts and create uncertainty.”
The 1,172-mile underground pipeline transports crude oil from the Bakken formation in North Dakota to central Illinois, from which it is shipped to Midwest and Gulf coast refineries.