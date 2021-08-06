Two wells are still burning near Lake Sakakawea, but the company involved in regaining control of the wells might be able to try to put them out Friday or this weekend, depending on weather, according to officials on the scene.
Lucas Graf, with Little Missouri National Grassland, told the Williston Herald the company has been waiting for pressure to subside to have a safer operational situation after putting out one well fire on Aug. 3.
“After they kill each well, they kind of have to go through a phase of debris removal, where they are getting all this, you know, mangled stuff off the pad and just getting ready for the next kill operation,” Graff added. “So that’s pretty much where they’re at now. They have these two remaining blowouts.”
Once the second well is snuffed out and back under control, the process of debris removal will be repeated to gear up for the third and final well, along with potentially another waiting period to ensure pressures are low enough to send people in to snuff out the last burning well.
Once complete control of the pad has been established, the investigation phase will begin, to figure out what happened and whether there are any spills or other environmental concerns, as well as the exact cleanup that needs to be done.
Graf said Petro-Hunt, the company the wells belong to, has mobilized a large amount of equipment and people to fight the fire, which started after a well blow-out preventer failed. Petro-Hunt has also hired Wild Well Control, based in Houston, to help it regain control of the fires. Wild Well was one of the companies used to cap the Kuwaiti oil fires in the 1990s, and was tapped by BP in 2010 to find a way to cap the Deepwater Horizon Spill.
Wild Well Control was asked to talk about the approach they’re taking to regain control of the wells, but told the Williston Herald its longstanding policy is to let its clients handle media during a response. Petro-Hunt’s Beth Babb, meanwhile, has suggested the Williston Herald to talk to Wild Well Control about how they go about fighting well fires.
In addition to building out a staging area, Graf said they laid a flatline to bring up water from Lake Sakakawea, and they dug a ditch on the backside of the well, so that anything from the pad will go straight into it, where it can be vacuumed out to nearby tanks that have been set up.
“They mobilized heavy equipment, so all sorts of dozers and machinery, and outfitted them for the high temperatures they had there,” Graf said. “They also installed essentially a protective shield for that fourth well to protect it from some of that heat to stop it from blowing out.”
So far, everything that’s happened appears to have stayed on the pad, Graf added, and there have been no injuries.
North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality has advised those living near the oil well fires to monitor the quality of their air at www.airnow.gov. If air quality is low, or an individual is sensitive to air pollution, their recommendation is to limit time outdoors.
DEQ Director David Glatt, meanwhile told the Williston Herald that “good plume rise” due to the heat of the fire has helped ensure most toxins have been consumed in the fire.
“I guess the bad part is, it’s a hot fire,” he said. “But the good part is, it’s a hot fire. Because then all the air toxics get consumed or burned up.”
Glatt said DEQ has sampled air quality adjacent to the well site and a fair distance away, to see what is happening with air quality as well.
“We’re not seeing anything of concern,” he said. “We’ll continue to do that the next couple of days, just to keep an eye on it.”
A pall of smoke has appeared to be hanging over Lake Sakakawea since the fires began, but Glatt said that’s probably more due to western wildfires, which are affecting air quality across North Dakota right now.
The road into the area where the fire is occurring continues to be closed to the public, and local visitors to the grasslands have been asked to avoid the area while the closure is in place.
North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms told the North Dakota Industrial Commission the fire started as the result of a blowout preventer failure. The cause of that will be investigated Helms said, once the fire is out.
The fire caught a nearby worker rig on fire, which fell over and severed the flow lines on two other wells, setting them on fire, too, Helms said. The company was able to prevent the fourth well on the pad from catching fire, and has since cut it off altogether, to prevent it from becoming involved.