Regulatory and state officials are panning a recent proposal by the Federal Highway Administration that would require states to track highway emissions
“Our nation is facing historic levels of inflation, and this overreaching regulation is another example of the Biden administration imposing higher costs on the American people,” Sen. John Hoeven said. “The proposed rule goes well beyond any authority granted by Congress to the FHWA and would significantly burden state-level investments in roadways, bridges, highways and other transportation projects. That’s exactly the wrong approach for our country. We should instead provide regulatory relief to help taxpayer dollars go further and support needed investment in our nation’s transportation systems.”
Gov. Doug Burgum, meanwhile, said the proposed rule does not match the intent of laws passed by Congress.
“The Biden administration is using perceived regulatory authority it simply doesn’t have,” he said. “The proposed rule burdens states with unnecessary regulation, may jeopardize future federal funding vital to North Dakota, and will force or pressure states to reallocate federal dollars way from critical state projects to federally preferred projects.”
The proposal also flies in the face of a recent Supreme Court ruling, Burgum added.
“(That ruling) rightfully returned decision-making authority related to greenhouse gas emissions from the federal government to the states and Congress,” he said. “The FHWA needs to focus on a goal we all share: improving the infrastructure in North Dakota and across the country. Our state has some of the cleanest air and water in the nation, and this proposed rule is unnecessary and overreaching.”
In April the Biden administration announced a new program called the Carbon Reduction Program, which was part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
North Dakota is to receive $7.8 million from the newly created program in 2022, according to a release that was sent from FWHA in April. The state is eligible for up to $40.8 million over five years to reduce transportation emissions.
“As the sector generating the most carbon emissions in the U.S. economy, transportation must play a leading role in solving the climate crisis,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said at the time. “The Carbon Reduction Program will help reduce pollution from transportation and move us closer to the President’s ambitious goal of cutting emissions in half by 2030.”
The release in April went on to list a variety of activities that would be eligible for funding, from electrification of freight vehicles and personal cars to construction of Bus Rapid Transit corridors, “micro-mobility” and biking. Micro-mobility seems to refer to on and off-road trails for pedestrians, bicyclists and other non-motorized forms of transportation.
The total funding amount for CRP was $52.5 billion for Fiscal Year 2022, determined by a formula set by Congress.
A complete overview of the program is online at https://bit.ly/3PoRTtV.
Ron Ness named EERC Energy Champion
The Energy & Environmental Research Center has selected North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness for its 2022 Energy Champion Award.
The award was presented during the annual Energizing North Dakota’s Future conference.
Ness has been president of North Dakota Petroleum Council since 1999. He was also appointed to the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission, the Oil and Gas Research Council, the Empower North Dakota Commission and The Governor’s Revenue Advisory Committee. These appointments were made by multiple governors from both parties, starting with Gov. Schafer, then Gov. Hoeven, Gov. Dalrymple, and, more recently, Gov. Doug Burgum.
Ness haș also served on the EERC Foundation Board of Directors for 13 years.
Ness’ tenure has included the Bakken boom in the early 2000s, which has brought economic growth and prosperity to the entire state. Ness has played an instrumental role in developing the relationship between the oil and gas sector and North Dakota. He has also been at the forefront of public education programs and outreach.
North Dakota to appeal decision in MHA mineral suit
North Dakota is appealing a DC Circuit Judge’s decision rejecting its intervention in a lawsuit involving minerals under the historical riverbed of the Missouri River within the boundaries of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.
The Department of the Interior’s latest opinion sided with the MHA Nation on who owns the minerals, which are worth upwards of $100 million in unpaid royalty payments from oil and gas drilling in the disputed area.
North Dakota, in its bid to intervene in the court case, said that the state would have acquired the rights to the minerals when it became a state in 1889 under the equal footing doctrine and that it has never relinquished that claim.
“While multiple Interior opinions have been issued over the years, the matter of title has never been resolved in a court of law as it must be,” a media release from the North Dakota Attorney General’s office said at the time. “The state’s motion to intervene additionally seeks to ensure that any revenues generated from riverbed mineral development will continue to be held in abeyance until the legal dispute is resolved.”
The judge in the case said the counts pertaining to North Dakota’s interests have already been dismissed from the case, and that the remaining counts are not, as North Dakota has alleged, “alternative theories to deprive North Dakota of its title.”
“Title is not at issue in either Count III or IV,” the judge wrote in his opinion. “It was recorded by the Bureau of Indian Affairs on April 4, 2022. For that reason, the portion of Count IV asking for relief relating to the title has already been dismissed as moot.”
What remains, the judge said, only concerns the Department of Interior’s trust obligations to the MHA Nation.
“North Dakota insists that addressing these obligations requires this court to resolve a title dispute,” the judge continued in his order. “But there is no longer a live controversy before the court on that issue.”
MHA Nation’s original suit had sought to overturn the Trump administration’s May 2020 opinion that North Dakota owned the minerals, but the Biden administration reversed that, mooting that part of the case.
Since then, titles to the 123 mineral tracts in question have been recorded as lands held in trust by the United States for the tribes. Those titles were recorded following an opinion from Interior Solicitor Robert T. Anderson.
Anderson said he based his opinion on an extensive historical survey, including the 1936 Margold opinion and a 2017 Tompkins opinion that the original bed of the Missouri River within the boundaries of Fort Berthed should be held in trust for MHA Nation.
In his opinion, the Trump administration’s opinion under Daniel Jorjani represented a disruption of long-standing precedent, and was insufficiently supported by law and by the historical facts in the case.
“My conclusion reaffirms the Department’s position dating back nearly 86 years, and is supported by recent and past Supreme Court precedent not he matter. Based upon this determination I further conclude that the mineral interests underlying the original bed of the Missouri Rover, as well as the interests underlying dry uplands taken and then restored as stated in the 1949 Takings Act and the 1984 Mineral Restoration act, respectively are held in trust of rat benefit to eh MHA Nation.”