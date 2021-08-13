There may be some contaminated soil in the berms built around a three-well fire near Lake Sakakawea, but DEQ inspectors said the site looked better than they’d expected, and they don’t anticipate cleanup taking very long.
“Our inspection didn’t indicate anything got off the well pad,” DEQ Spill Investigation Program Manager Bill Suess told the Williston Herald.
The well pad cleanup itself, meanwhile, will be handled by the Oil and Gas Division, but Suess added, from what he could see, most of the material of concern there appeared to have burnt up in the fire.
“What it looks like they did is they scraped a clear area completely around the well, you know to keep any fire from spreading off the well pad,” Suess said. “And they piled some soil up into a big berm, to increase the berm around it. So I imagine there’ll be some contaminated soil in that which will have to get hauled away. And the Area they scraped will have to get you know new topsoil put on it and reseeded.”
The area off the well pad will be monitored thereafter, to ensure vegetation comes back properly.
NDIC will also be responsible for following up on what caused the blowout preventer fo fail. They have been contacted for a comment for this story, and the reply will be added to this story once received.
Suess said the well fire at Lake Sakakawea was unusual for North Dakota.
“There’s been plenty of well pad fires that have kind of spread to burn oil off the wellhead itself, but not catching the well itself on fire,” Suess said. “I hate to make the comparison, but this was more like what you saw in Kuwait, when they set, you know when the Iraqis set those wells on fire. This is what that was. This is all the gases and everything coming out of that well. They’re coming out under some pretty good pressure and they’re burning, so this was unusual.”
The wells, located in Little Missouri National Grasslands about one half mile south of Lake Sakakawea, began July 22 and burned for 16 days.
Petro-Hunt, which owns the wells, brought in Wild Well Control to help regain control of them. The Houston-based company was instrumental in capping Kuwaiti oil fires in the 1990s, and was also tapped by BP in 2010 to find a way to cap the Deepwater Horizon spill.
Petro-Hunt has told regulators that the fire was caused by a blowout preventer failure, but what caused the blowout preventer itself to fail is still under investigation.
The first well that caught fire lit up a workover rig, which then fell on two other wells, severing flow lines and catching them on fire as well. A fourth well on the pad was shielded and shut down, to prevent it catching fire as well.
Fire suppression measures were also put in place around the well fires, and a monitoring plan is in place, to ensure there are no embers left to start a wild fire.