The Clean Sustainable Energy Authority has been continuing to meet and now has a document outlining procedures for considering applications for grants and loans for future innovative energy projects.
The CSEA was established by the legislature in the last biennium to help guide the future of clean and sustainable energy in the state, including its fossil fuels.
The body was allocated $25 million in money for grants, as well as aline of credit for up to $250 million for projects.
The 12-page guidance document is posted online for public comment at the North Dakota Industrial Commission’s website at http://www.nd.gov/ndic/. That body will have to approve the guidelines before they go into effect. Their next meeting is 1 p.m. Sept. 27.
Committee members have used some of the language in HB 1452, the bill that created the authority, in the draft, as well as the state’s Innovation Technology Loan Fund, more commonly known as LIFT.
Assuming NDIC approves the draft document, the first round of applications would be due as early as Nov. 1 of this year, with consideration by the committee later that month. That would put the first grants before the NDIC for final approval as soon as Dec. 20.
WDEA registration open
The Western Dakota Energy Association will hold its annual meeting at the ARC in Williston on Oct. 13 and 14.
The event will kick off with a presentation by North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, who will speak after opening remarks at 1 p.m. by WDEA President Shannon Holter and Williams County Commission Chairman Steve Kemp.
Register online for the meeting at https://www.ndenergy.org/AnnualMeeting. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Learn more about them online at https://www.ndenergy.org/AnnualMeetingSponsor.
A wide variety of topics will be covered during the three-day event, starting day one with presentations on the emerging hydrogen economy and updates on the Load Pass Permit system and the Wise Roads project, as well as TENORM disposa, to name a few
The evening social will have star talent, singer songwriter Alma Cook. There will also be an update on the effort to four-lane portions of Highway 85 from Theodore Roosevelt Expressway Association Director Cal Klewin.
On day two, Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford will keynote a noon luncheon, and there will be a welcome message from Williston Mayor Howard Klug. Topics of the day include changes in electric markets, energy. Legislation in 2021, a panel on education funding, and a report on interim legislative activity from Senate Majority leader Rich Wardner, to name a few.
The last day will wrap up the event with a review of oil and natural gas takeaway capacity from North Dakota Pipeline Authority Justin Kringstad, as well as an update on Coal Creek Station. There will also be an election for the WDEA Executive Committee.
Board members up for election who are eligible to serve an additional three-year term include Bowman Mayor Lyn James, Williams County Commissioner David Montgomery, Washburn Superintendent Brad Rinas who represents the Coal Conversion Counties, and a new member will be chosen to represent education members to replace Dickinson Superintendent Shon Hocker, who resigned after accepting a position in Idaho.
North Dakota 6th in overall energy production
North Dakota is the sixth top producer of primary energy commodities in the nation, according to a report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration looking at data from 2019.
Primary energy commodities include coal, crude oil, and natural gas.
The other top energy producing states include Texas, Pennsylvania, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and West Virginia. Together with North Dakota, these states produced 55 percent of the primary energy in the United States in 2019. That figure is up from the last report in 2000, when the same six states were 39 percent of primary energy produced in the nation.
For a complete look at production estimates for 1960 through 2019, visit the report online at https://www.eia.gov/state/seds/sep_prod/SEDS_Production_Report.pdf.
Marathon accelerates debt reduction
Marathon Oil Corporation as announced the full redemption of $900 million of 3.85 percent senior notes, which were not due until 2025. The accelerated payoff will help the company reach its debt reduction go all much sooner, and saves about $50 million in annualized cash interest.
"This meaningful acceleration of our gross debt reduction objective further enhances our investment grade balance sheet that is foundational to our framework for success," said Chairman, President, and CEO Lee Tillman. "As a result, we will be shifting our return of capital focus to equity holders while still retiring future debt at maturity, fully consistent with our message during our recent second quarter earnings call. We continue to believe that our commitment to a strong balance sheet, ESG excellence, sustainable free cash flow generation, and meaningful return of capital to shareholders is the best approach to maximizing shareholder value in our industry."
Otter Tail Power selling out
Fergus Falls-based Otter Tail Power filed an intent to sell its 35 percent stake in the Coyote Station Power Plant in Beulah by 2028 with Minnesota regulators.
In its filing, the utility company told the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission that it has more flexible and more economic options available for its 137,000 customers in western Minnesota and North and South Dakota.
Otter Tail would continue to operate Coyote Station, according to the plans it filed with Minnesota regulators, and it would add dual fuel capability to its Astoria Station plant in South Dakota. Tat plant is fueled by natural gas from the Williston Basin.
The company also plans to add 150 MW of solar power at some point, though a location has not yet been disclosed.
The plan would need approval by regulators in all three of the affected states.
North Dakota set to negotiate DAPL settlement
North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem will be meeting with lawyers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Justice Department to negotiate a settlement in a damages suit in which the state seeks reimbursement for costs related to The Dakota Access pipeline protests in 2016 and 17.
North Dakota had sought more than $38 million in damages for law enforcement and other costs associated with the protest, which drew thousands of people from across the nation and around the world to sites along the Cannonball River.
The federal government tried to have the case dismissed, but a federal judge ruled against the Corps of Engineers because the Corps did not follow its own protocols when it allowed the encampments to occur. That protocol would normally involve issuing a permit to a responsible party, which would in turn be liable for any damages incurred.
The case is set for trial in May 2023, if a settlement cannot be reached.
Lignite Energy Council sets fall conference
The Lignite Energy Council’s fall conference is set for Sept. 29-30 at the Bismarck Event Center. A variety of speakers are scheduled and topics include ESG, electric grid and carbon neutrality, carbon capture, storage and utilization and more.
For the full agenda, visit online at tinyurl.com/385m8czb.