The American Clean Power Association recently teamed up with Public Opinion Strategies and Hart Research Associates to survey voters of various political persuasion on their opinions when it comes to renewable energy.
The poll found 72 percent of voters of both Republican and Liberal persuasion believe it is important to invest in wind, solar and energy storage.
Forty-six percent of respondents said America’s clean energy future is “extremely important,” while 27 percent of respondents said it is “very important.”
Sixty-nine percent said that the clean energy industry has a positive impact.
Complete results from the poll is online at https://tinyurl.com/y3jbd5ws.
Powering North Dakota, which is an initiative of the American Clean Power Association, touted the report in a recent media report.
“More and more people are seeing the ways renewable energy can power our homes, our workforce, and our economy,” President of the Lake Region State College said. “Lake Region State College is proud to create the workforce for this industry, and we’re thrilled that the results of this survey indicate an even greater demand for the services we provide.”
North Dakota State Rep. Mike Brandenburg, meanwhile, said this bodes well for the state’s future economy.
“For years, I’ve advocated for the advancement of renewable energy as a way to power our homes and our economy. Wind farms and renewable projects infuse significant dollars into our communities and create added tax revenue streams, jobs, and opportunities for landowners. This is a good thing for North Dakota.”
LaCoe tapped for Lignite Energy Council
Bismarck native Kay LaCoe has been chosen as Vice President of marketing and communications for the Lignite energy Council starting Jan. 1.
“Kay brings a broad skill set to this new position including strategic planning, writing, graphic design, website development, major event coordination, marketing, and administration of our education program and annual education seminar,” LEC President and CEO Jason Bohrer said.
Kay, a graduate of the University of Mary, succeeds Steve Van Dyke, who is retiring after working 19 years for the Lignite Energy Council.
Kay is active in community organizations including 4H, Leadership Bismarck-Mandan, Toastmasters International, and the International Association of Business Communicators, as well as various other boards and committees.
She is also an avid hunter and enjoys competing in cowboy mounted shooting. She and her husband Shane LaCoe have a son, Mason, who is in high school.
The Lignite Energy Council is a regional trade association for the lignite energy sector, which generates about $5.4 billion in gross business volume in North Dakota.
New CDL training requirement begins Feb. 7
Additional federal training will be required of new CDL drivers prior to taking the driving test starting Feb. 7.
Entry-level driver training, ELDT, is part of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s new minimum training standards for CDL drivers.
“This training course provides a nationwide standard to ensure that new drivers have the same minimum level of competence and safety,” said Brad Schaffer, North Dakota Department of Transportation driver license division director.
The training will be required of drivers applying for the first time for either a Class A or B CDL or any drivers upgrading an existing CDL or adding any endorsements.
To find a class, applicants can use FMCSA’s Training Provider Registry, online at tpr.fmcsa.dot.gov.
Energy Transfer releases Responsibility Report
Energy Transfer is not calling it an ESG report, but their 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report has that familiar ring to it. The report details 2020 operational results across its business segments, including pipeline safety management, risk management and emissions reduction programs. It also includes renewable energy initiatives and the cmpany’s ongoing efforts to reduce the size of its environmental footprint.
The report is online at energytransfer.com.
With the recent acquisition of Enable Midstream now complete, Energy Transfer now has more than 114,000 miles of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and refined product pipelines in 41 states and Canada. Those miles include the Dakota Access pipeline, which takes somewhere around 40 percent of the Bakken’s crude to the Gulf Coast.
Methane fee still part of reconciliation package.
A revised methane fee is still part of the reconciliation package being debated at the Capitol. The latest version includes $775 million that would be used to help industry rein in emissions. Moderate Democratic Senators in energy states remain skeptical of the tax, however, and could still force the provision out of the bill.
Sens. Joe Manchin of Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana have both told reporters that they have concerns about the fee-based approach, particularly as the EPA is also working out regulations aimed at reining in methane emissions.
ConocoPhillips selling Indonesia assets
ConocoPhillips has announced it will sell Indonesian assets that produce around 50,000 barrels per day to MedcoEnergi for $1.35 billion and exercise options to purcahse an additional 10 percent shareholding interest in Australia Pacific LNG for $1.645 billion from Origin Energy.
The Austrialian natural gas supplies users in China and Japan, as well as Australia’s east coast.
The financial transactions are subject to custardy adjustments and conditions and are expected to close in early 2022. The effective date for the Indonesian sale is Jan. 1, 2021, and for the Australian purchase July 1, 2020.
ConocoPhillips has also recently completed its acquisition of Shell Enterprises Delaware Basin assets for $9.5 billion cash. The Permian position includes 225,000 net acres and producing properties in Texas, with 600 miles of operated crude, gas and water pipelines and infrastructure. Production is estimated at 200 million barrels per day for 2022.
Lance said the transaction makes the company’s 10-year plan better.
“We believe the addition of these high-quality assets improves our underlying business drivers, expands our cash from operations, enhances our ability to deliver higher returns on and of capital, and lowers our average GHG intensity.”
Company officials have said in recent earnings calls that the Bakken still has place in the company’s portfolio despite the recent Permian play.
Going net zero in Permian
Exxon Mobile has pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions in the Permian Basin by 2030.
The announcement comes as Congress continues to wrestle with inclusion of a methane fee in the reconciliation package, and the EPA concurrently works out regulations to curtail methane to meet the Biden Administration’s goal of reducing methane by 30 percent by 2030.
Exxon has already met its goal to reduce emissions 15 to 20 percent by 2025. It has set a new goal company wide to reduce greenhouse gas intensity by 20 to 30 percent by 2030. It is planning $15 billion in emissions reduction projects.
Exxon is the parent company of Bakken operator XTO.
Meetings, reports & more
Williston Basin Petroleum Conference 2022 — abstracts being accepted now through Jan. 31 for technical innovations ranging from carbon capture and storage, methane emissions mitigation, clean tech, and alternative sources of energy from the earth including helium, hydrogen, and geothermal sources. Questions can be emailed to conference@eventworkx.ca.
Public comment period for Demicks Lake Gas Plant in mcKenzie County open through Jan. 7. Online at https://tinyurl.com/ymvbhx7n.
Public comment period for NuStar Pipeline Operating Partnership’s Jamestown East Terminal in Stutsman County through Jan. 4. Online at https://tinyurl.com/ymvbhx7n.