An individual who owns land in the vicinity of the proposed B. Sanderson Gas Plant in Williams County is questioning whether the company building the plant really owns the property.
Denise Marcellais, speaking by phone from the Turtle Mountains during a remote hearing on the facility on Friday, April 24, asked the Public Service Commission to suspend its process for the gas plant until the paper trail can be cleared up.
Marcellais said her great-grandparents were each given allotments in 1910. Lots 1 and 2 went to her grandmother, and are adjacent to the proposed plant. Lots 3 and 4 went to her grandfather, and are where the plant would be located.
At some point, paperwork with the Recorder of Deeds indicates the land her grandfather held was sold — but required paper work that should have been part of a legitimate sale is missing from the Recorder of Deeds records.
“In reality, there is no patent in the document that should have been provided to them as a sale or as to whatever happened,” Marcellais said.
Subsequent to the sale that Marcellais is questioning, the new property owner of record apparently failed to pay property taxes. It was foreclosed and reverted back to the county.
“Our concern is the (original) sale of that land is a little fishy, I’m going to call it,” Marcellais said. “I’m gonna just be direct to it. There is no documentation of a patent that was actually provided to the recorders office.”
This is something Marcellais said the Bureau of Indian Affairs is checking into, and she would like the PSC to suspend consideration of the plant’s application until that process is complete.
Marcellais added that OE2 did not actually communicate with the proper authority for such allotted properties. They should have communicated with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, she said, but instead they talked with someone in the New Town area.
“New Town is Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara,” she said. “We are Turtle Mountain Chippewa.”
Marcellais also disputed testimony from OE2 officials that suggested they had talked to nearby landowners, and that there was no objection from any of them.
Instead, Marcellais said, she took the initiative to speak to someone with the company after activity on the property was noticed, to find out what was happening.
“If we had not reached out or tried to communicate with someone ourselves, we would not have known anything was even happening until all of a sudden it’s here,” she said.
Marcellais said her family has been looking into the “fishy” sale for quite some time, even before the plant came along. She suggested, in fact, that her father, and his father before him, had also looked into it, but their questions and objections were ignored.
They were either “not going to be listened to, or be provided the information,” she said. “We have been working on this for so long. For so long. And we always get put in the corner. We don’t want to be put in the corner. We want to be heard.”
Commissioner Julie Fedorchak said it was an unusual situation, and not something she’s experienced before. The matter is now part of the record for the plant, which the Public Service Commission will review in an upcoming work session.
“The company has testified under oath that they own the land,” Fedorchak told the Williston Herald. “I’m assuming that means they hold the title to it. I intend to confirm that and discuss it with our attorneys. Beyond that, if Ms. Marcellais has a claim to that land, the courts, not the Public Service Commission are the venue for settling that.”
OE2 has proposed building a a 250 million cubic feet per day gas processing plant 15 miles west of Williston near the Montana border with Roosevelt and Richland County. The initial objective will be to serve XTO production in Williams County.
The project will help reduce flaring in that area by as much as 25,000 tons per year, OE2 officials testified on Friday, April 25.
OE2 has also negotiating with other wellhead producers in the area, and intends to contract additional gas into the facility, which would further reduce flaring in that area.
With the uncertainty in the market, however, the company is uncertain yet what the operating capacity will be on start up, OE2 officials testified.
The company was planning to start construction by mid-April, but that is being delayed until May. The remaining timeline would be the same, company officials testified, and the plant would be placed into service by Dec. 15.
Two pipelines under 5 miles in length will be associated with the plant. The company plans to file separate applications for those with the Public Service Commission OE2 officials testified.
Both pipelines will use existing corridors and parallel existing infrastructure.
Power will be suppled by the Lower Yellowstone Electric Cooperative. Getting power to the facility will include building out a substation, along with 2 miles of associated powerline. This will use existing corridors and parallel existing infrastructure as well.
The company will use emissions tracking measures to verify its compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, and will conduct regular leak detection surveys. Workers will also be trained in all applicable best practices.
The company expects the plant to have very low emissions, and is seeking an air permit as a true-minor source. It will produce no more than 50 barrels of wastewater per day, which will be disposed of at nearby saltwater disposal injection facilities.
The company is seeking a waiver of procedures and time schedules to expedite construction of the plant.
The plant would sit on 39 acres of a 143-acre parcel owned by OE2. Current use of the land is as a seasonal grazing pasture. OE2 is working with the family that farms and grazes the area to ensure agricultural activities can continue while the site is under construction, and well after it is operational.
The design for the plant includes a one-half mile buffer all the way around the plant, but it is also adjacent to existing industrial land being used for oil and gas purposes. The nearest residence is about 1.2 miles northeast of the site and the nearest business, which is a landfill, is 8 miles northeast of the site.
The plant will take eight months to construct and require a workforce averaging 80 employees per day. The maximum number is expected to be 260 temporary employees.
After that, OE2 will hire 12 full-time employees to operate and maintain the facility. The company said in its application materials that it will use a mix of experienced personnel along with those who have no previous midstream experience, such as students from Bismarck State College who have at least a two-year petroleum degree or similar level of education.
These operators will be trained using external and internal programs that meet or exceed OSHA standards.